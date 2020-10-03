BROWNSTOWN — Brownstown Central built a 35-14 halftime lead on its way to a 63-36 victory over visiting Clarksville in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Friday night.
Robert Lamar ran for a pair of touchdowns, including a 57-yarder in the fourth quarter, for the Generals. Quarterback Keyshawn Minor also accounted for a pair of scores.
Clarksville (3-4, 2-4) hosts Corydon Central next Friday night.
WARRIORS DOWN LIONS
SCOTTSBURG — Host Scottsburg rolled to a 72-8 victory over short-handed Rock Creek on Friday night.
The Lions, who took just 15 players to the game, were led by Kendrick Peyton. He ran for 76 yards, a touchdown and two-point conversion while also totaling seven tackles, including four for losses. Meanwhile Lettwan Darden tallied 90 yards of total offense (55 receiving, 35 rushing).
Creek (0-6) visits Edinburgh next Friday night.
