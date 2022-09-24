IMG_6839rl.jpg

CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Perry Central scored on all five of its first-half possessions en route to a 51-30 win at Clarksville on Friday night.

The Commodores led 36-14 at the break on the way to their fifth win in six games.

The Generals (2-4) host Greenwood Christian next Friday night.

PIRATES WALLOP WARRIORS

SCOTTSBURG — Visiting Charlestown downed Scottsburg 52-13 in a Mid-Southern Conference matchup Friday night.

The Pirates (5-1, 4-0) will host Corydon Central next Friday night.

COUGARS DOWN ‘DOGS

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington North built a 28-7 halftime lead en route to a 49-7 victory over visiting New Albany on Friday night.

The Bulldogs (1-5) visit Jeffersonville next Friday night.

