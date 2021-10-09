SEYMOUR — Led by senior quarterback Derell Simmons, New Albany clinched at least a share of its first Hoosier Hills Conference title in 19 years Friday night.
Simmons threw four touchdown passes and ran for another as the visiting Bulldogs blasted Seymour 48-27 in an HHC contest.
New Albany (5-3, 5-0) will host rival Floyd Central next Friday with a chance to claim its first outright conference crown since 2002.
The Bulldogs got off to a great start against the Owls as Kyondre Winford ran for a 71-yard touchdown on their first play from scrimmage. Thirteen seconds into the game they had a lead they wouldn't relinquish.
On New Albany's next possession, Simmons threw a TD pass to Ja'raylan Johnson to make it 14-0.
The Owls scored on their ensuing possession to cut the 'Dogs' lead in half, but it didn't last long. Simmons tossed a 35-yard touchdown pass to DeJon Winburn to make it 21-7.
Those two connected again early in the second quarter as Winburn took a short pass from Simmons and turned it into a 52-yard TD. The point-after-touchdown failed, but the Bulldogs still led 27-7.
Seymour trimmed it to 27-14 before Simmons hit Kaden Watson with a 9-yard TD toss to push the New Albany lead to 20 (34-14) at halftime.
Simmons scored on a short touchdown run early in the third quarter before Elijah Jennings added one of his own to boost the Bulldogs' lead to 48-14.
PIONEERS RALLY PAST PANTHERS
CORYDON — For the second straight week, Providence rallied from a double-digit halftime deficit for a victory.
Seven days after storming back from being down 21-7 to Milan for a 35-21 win, the Pioneers fought back from a 21-6 halftime hole for a 34-27 triumph at Corydon Central on Friday night.
Things started off well for Providence as Carter Lannan hit Brian Wall with a touchdown pass to give the Pioneers a 7-0 lead.
The rest of the first half, however, was all Panthers.
Providence began its comeback on Thomas Lynch's 40-yard TD run — which came on the heels of a Wall interception — early in the third quarter.
The Pioneers then pulled within 21-20 after recovering a Corydon fumble in the end zone.
Providence took the lead for good, at 27-21, with another touchdown later in the period.
Craig Bratcher's short TD run late boosted the Pioneers' advantage to 34-21 before the Panthers scored at the buzzer to account for the final margin.
Providence (4-4), which has won two in a row, is scheduled to host North Harrison next Friday night.
PIRATES SLUG SALEM
CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown cruised to a 24-9 victory over visiting Salem in a Mid-Southern Conference contest Friday night.
The Pirates built a 16-0 halftime lead en route to their sixth straight win.
Jaren Almeciga kicked an early field goal to give Charlestown a 3-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Early in the second, Almeciga ran for a 40-yard TD then followed up with the extra point to make it 10-0.
Later in the period Charlestown quarterback Clay McClelland scored on a short touchdown run, thanks to some blocking from standout tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin, to make it 16-0.
After honoring their 1996 sectional-championship team at halftime, the Pirates increased their lead to 24-0 before the Lions scored nine points to account for the final score.
Charlestown (6-2, 4-2) closes out its regular season at Eastern next Friday night.
HIGHLANDERS PUMMEL PANTHERS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central built a 21-3 halftime lead en route to a 28-3 victory over visiting Jennings County in an HHC clash Friday night.
It's the third win in four games for the Highlanders (3-5, 3-1), who'll visit archrival New Albany next Friday night.
LANCERS LANCE LIONS
EDINBURGH — Host Edinburgh built a 48-0 halftime lead en route to a 48-0 victory over visiting Rock Creek on Friday night.
The Lions (1-6) are scheduled to visit Clarksville next Friday night in their regular-season finale.
