SCOTTSBURG — Visiting Silver Creek scored 24 unanswered points en route to a 24-7 win at Scottsburg in a Mid-Southern Conference matchup Friday night.
The host Warriors scored first to lead 7-0 at the end of the opening period. The Dragons, however, tallied 14 points in the second quarter. A pick-six by Bryce Henderson on his birthday helped Creek lead 14-7 at the break.
The Dragons added another TD and a Bo Ndaruhutse field goal in the second half on the way to their 10th straight win over Scottsburg (3-2, 2-2).
Silver Creek (3-2, 3-1) will host Jeffersonville next Friday night.
OLYMPIANS OUST ‘DOGS
COLUMBUS — Host Columbus East amassed a 35-6 halftime lead and cruised to 42-13 victory over visiting New Albany in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest Friday night.
The Olympians outgained the Bulldogs 237-6 on the ground over the first two periods to build that 29-point advantage.
New Albany (1-4, 1-2) will host Class 5A No. 2 Bloomington North next Friday night.
THUNDERBIRDS BEAT GENERALS
BLOOMFIELD — Eastern Greene built a 28-0 halftime lead on the way to a 35-8 victory over visiting Clarksville on Friday night.
The Generals (0-5) will visit Perry Central next Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.