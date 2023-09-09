SELLERSBURG — Samuel Conn ran for two touchdowns while Kedon Ward tossed two more to lead host Silver Creek to a 33-12 triumph over Eastern in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Friday night at Hunter Station Pizza Stadium.
After a close first three quarters, the Dragons erupted for 20 fourth-period points en route to their first victory on their new home field.
Conn got Silver Creek off to a good start with a 9-yard TD run in the first quarter. Boaz Ndaruhutse’s extra-point kick made it 7-0.
The Musketeers responded with a second-period TD, but their conversion failed so the Dragons led 7-6 at the break.
Eastern took a 12-7 lead early in the third quarter before Conn’s 18-yard touchdown run put the hosts on top for good.
In the final frame, Ward tossed a 32-yard TD pass to Drake Oltman and a 46-yarder to Darius Gray.
Karson Cook’s 64-yard pick-six, which was followed up by Sophia Rouster’s PAT, was the icing on the cake for Creek.
The Dragons (2-2, 2-1) will visit Scottsburg next Friday night. The Warriors (3-1, 2-1) whipped Corydon Central 42-7 Friday.
.
SILVER CREEK 33, EASTERN 12
Eastern 0 6 6 0 — 12
Silver Creek 7 0 6 20 — 33
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
SC — Samuel Conn 9-yard run (Boaz Ndaruhutse kick).
Second quarter
E — Kaden Temple 42 pass from Cody Banet (conversion failed).
Third quarter
E — Brayden Jones 4 run (conversion failed).
Fourth quarter
SC — Drake Oltman 32 pass from Kedon Ward (conversion failed).
SC — Darius Gray 46 pass from Ward (Ndaruhutse kick).
SC — Karson Cook 64 interception return (Sophia Rouster kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
E (24-104): Brayden Jones 13-81, Nathan McBride 5-17, Cody Banet 5-11, Kaleb Pacheco 1-(-5).
SC (41-145): Samuel Conn 15-88, Jamari Powell 14-31, Kedon Ward 7-27, Bryce Henderson 3-11, Keloni Fuggett 2-(-12).
Passing
E (17-23-1-162): Banet 17-23-1-162.
SC (10-15-0-166): Ward 10-15-0-166.
Receiving
E: Temple 7-94, Garrett Drury 6-52, Brody Temple 2-13, McBride 1-4, Jones 1-(-1).
SC: Darius Gray 5-80, Henderson 2-44, Drake Oltman 1-32, Tyler Bach 1-10, Powell 1-0.
.
COUGARS CLIP PIRATES
RAMSEY — Host North Harrison downed Charlestown 34-22 in a big MSC matchup Friday night.
Trailing 8-7 midway through the second quarter, the Cougars outpointed the Pirates 27-14 the rest of the way en route to their first victory over the visitors since 2017. The game was called with 3 minutes, 32 seconds left after a Charlestown player was taken off the field by EMS.
Quarterback Clay McClelland accounted for a trio of touchdowns for the Pirates, who got within 28-22 with 6:24 to play. However, Owen Whittaker’s TD run a little more than two minutes later clinched the victory for the Cougars.
Charlestown (2-2, 1-2) will host Providence next Friday night.
STARS SLAM ‘DOGS
BEDFORD — Host Bedford North Lawrence scored the first 28 points of the game and rolled to a 52-14 victory over New Albany in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash Friday night.
The Stars led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter and by four touchdowns in the second period before Chase Loesch’s short TD run got the Bulldogs on the scoreboard.
BNL (2-2, 2-0) led 31-7 at the half and 45-7 through three periods.
Running back Cal Gates was a star for the Stars. He finished with 174 yards (92 receiving, 82 rushing) of total offense and four touchdowns while quarterback Memphis Louden tossed a trio of TD passes.
For the game, BNL outgained New Albany 427-124.
Sophomore running back Damion Castillo was a bright spot late for the Bulldogs. He ran 10 times for 44 yards.
New Albany (1-3, 1-1) will visit Columbus East next Friday night.
LIONS ROAR OVER TECHIES
INDIANAPOLIS — Rock Creek built a 50-8 halftime lead and cruised to a 50-20 win at Purdue Polytechnic in an eight-man game Friday night.
Senior quarterback Zach Clark threw for 200 yards and five touchdowns — four to Zion Mitchell — to lead the Lions (2-2) to victory.
Additionally, Zion Barnes had a TD reception and a pick-six while Dylan Parente ran for a score for Rock Creek, which will visit Indiana Deaf next Saturday.
TIGERS TAME DEVILS
LOUISVILLE — Mykel Malone ran for 210 yards and four touchdowns to lead Fern Creek (Ky.) to a 48-27 victory over visiting Jeffersonville on Friday night.
Malone ran for three TDs in the first half to help the Tigers to a 33-7 lead. Fern Creek cruised from there.
Malone's 5-yard touchdown run 3:30 into the game got the scoring started. Later in the first quarter, KP Passmore's 9-yard TD toss to Nazir Shahid-Stevenson put the Tigers on top 14-0 with 1:15 left.
The Red Devils got their first points 30 seconds later when Nik Schindler connected with Raijon Laird for a 39-yard touchdown. Hannah Magruder's extra-point kick pulled Jeff within 14-7. That, however, was as close as the Red Devils would get.
Malone added touchdown runs of 11 and 37 yards before an 4-yard fumble return by Ovell Payton put the Tigers up 33-7 with 2:19 to play in the first half.
The Red Devils pulled within 20 by halftime thanks to Schindler's 2-yard TD pass to Luke Church on the final play of the second period.
.
FERN CREEK (KY.) 48, JEFFERSONVILLE 27
Jeffersonville 7 6 8 6 — 27
Fern Creek 14 19 8 7 — 48
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
FC — Mykel Malone 5-yard run (Patrick Carr kick), 8:30.
FC — Nazir Shahid-Stevenson 9 pass from KP Passmore (Carr kick), 1:15.
J — Raijon Laird 39 pass from Nik Schindler (Hannah Magruder kick), 0:45.
Second quarter
FC — Malone 11 run (Carr kick), 10:03.
FC — Malone 37 run (kick failed), 3:37.
FC — Ovell Payton 4 fumble return (kick failed), 2:19.
J — Luke Church 2 pass from Schindler (kick failed), 0:00.
Third quarter
FC — Shahid-Stevenson 11 pass from Passmore (Shahid-Stevenson pass from Passmore), 4:29.
J — Brandon Curl 15 pass from Cordell Thomas (Brandon Harrish run), 0:54.
Fourth quarter
FC — Malone 35 run (Carr kick), 11:14.
J — Robert Tucker 6 pass from Thomas (kick failed), 1:11.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Jeffersonville (20-66): Josiah Owens 2-52, Brandon Harris 11-19, Nik Schindler 7-(-5).
Fern Creek (28-239): Mykel Malone 20-210, Lashawn Nolan 2-13, Eric Pickett 5-9, KP Passmore 1-7.
Passing
Jeffersonville (17-32-1-254): Schindler 11-19-1-182, Cordell Thomas 6-13-0-72.
Fern Creek (13-19-1-127): Passmore 13-19-1-127.
Receiving
Jeffersonville: Robert Tucker 5-98, Dawson Slaughter 4-50, Raijon Laird 2-75, Brandon Curl 2-28, Harris 1-5, Luke Church 1-2, Braylon Gray 2-(-4).
Fern Creek: Landon Edwards 5-54, Nazir Shahid-Stevenson 4-32, TJ Cothron 3-30, Patrick Carr 1-11.
