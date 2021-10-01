RAMSEY — Trey Schoen ran for 161 yards and three touchdowns to help Silver Creek rally for a 27-24 win at North Harrison in Mid-Southern Conference action Friday night.
The Cougars led 16-13 at halftime before the Dragons scored TDs in the third and fourth quarters to take a 27-16 lead. North Harrison scored with 2 minutes, 5 seconds to play to account for the final margin.
Silver Creek (4-2, 3-0) visits Class 3A No. 7 Brownstown Central (7-0, 4-0) next Friday night in a game that could ultimately decide the MSC championship.
The Dragons, coming off an overtime loss to Jeffersonville, jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to touchdown runs of 6 and 83 yards by Schoen.
However the Cougars (2-5, 2-5) responded with a pair of TDs, and two-point conversions, in the second period to take a three-point lead at the break.
Creek retook the lead on Schoen’s 2-yard touchdown run with 3:50 to play in the third quarter.
LaShun Mays Jr.’s 7-yard TD run, followed by freshman quarterback Darius Gray’s conversion pass to Zachary Zimmerman, boosted the Dragons’ lead to 11 with 5:51 remaining.
In addition to Schoen’s 161 yards on 16 carries, Mays ran 12 times for 90 yards. Meanwhile Gray completed both of his passes — to Schoen — for 15 yards.
North Harrison’s Sawyer Wetzel ran 27 times for 164 yards and a touchdown while also hauling in three receptions for 31 yards and another score in a losing effort.
PIRATES ROLL OVER PANTHERS
CORYDON — Charlestown rolled to a 47-0 win at Corydon Central in another MSC contest Friday night.
The Pirates (5-2, 3-2) host Salem next Friday night in a big conference clash.
WARRIORS DOWN GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Class A No. 6 Covenant Christian, the reigning state champion, clipped host Clarksville 42-6 Friday night.
The Generals (1-6) are slated to face South Central (Union Mills) at 4:30 p.m. next Saturday at Noblesville.
LIONS FALL
SELLERSBURG — The Indy Crimson Knights, a home-school squad, topped Rock Creek 44-8 at the Woehrle Athletic Complex on Friday night.
The Crimson Knights led 38-0 in the fourth quarter before Kendrick Peyton’s 80-yard kickoff return got the Lions on the scorecard.
Rock Creek (1-5) is scheduled to visit Edinburgh next Friday night.
