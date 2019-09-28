INDIANAPOLIS — Cathedral built a 35-0 lead at the end of the first quarter on its way to a 56-0 win over visiting Jeffersonville on Friday night at Arlington Field.
The Fighting Irish — who entered ranked No. 2 in Class 5A in the Associated Press poll and No. 3 in the coaches poll — amassed 309 yards of total offense, while limiting the Red Devils to only 65.
David Perry returned the opening kickoff 76 yards for a TD to give Cathedral a lead it would never relinquish.
The Fighting Irish then blocked Jeff’s first punt and scored moments later on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Orin Edwards to Camden Jordan.
Cathedral blocked another Red Devils’ punt and found the end zone again three plays later on an Edwards’ TD toss to Perry.
The Fighting Irish later scored via a Jeff interception, then tallied on another Edwards to Perry touchdown pass to make it 35-0.
The Red Devils (1-5) return to Hoosier Hills Conference action next Friday, when they play at Madison.
PACERS BEAT LIONS 40-12
VEVAY — Host Switzerland County outscored Rock Creek 28-6 in the second half en route to a 40-12 triumph Friday night.
The Lions (2-4) play at North Daviess next Friday night.
