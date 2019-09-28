Just this past week, the U.S. Navy confirmed that previously declassified military footage shows “unidentified aerial phenomena” in video taken in 2015. Advanced infrared sensors captured the fast-moving objects, which were also seen by U.S. fighter pilots, whose cockpit recordings reflect their confusion over what they were seeing. The military footage, aired on multiple media outlets, shows the UAPs rapidly accelerating out of the frame, so fast that the sensors couldn’t track them.

