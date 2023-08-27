10-14-22_NewAlbany@FloydCentral_FB_46741.jpg (copy)

Floyd Central quarterback Tristan Robertson fires a pass during the Highlanders’ 20-14 victory over New Albany last October. The Week 9 matchup between the two teams is one of the must-see games in 2023.

 Photo by Joe Ullrich

BEDFORD -- A halfback touchdown pass, followed by Cole Jones' extra-point kick, lifted Floyd Central to a last-second 34-33 win over Terre Haute South at Bedford North Lawrence on Saturday night. 

It was a flip-the-script moment for the Highlanders, who last season lost three games in the final seconds. 

Floyd (1-1) will host Silver Creek (1-1) at 7 p.m. Friday night. 

PIONEERS CLOBBER COUGARS

CLARKSVILLE -- Class A No. 7 Providence avenged last year's last-second loss to Louisville Holy Cross in a big way Saturday night. 

The Pioneers rolled to a 47-10 victory over the visiting Cougars. 

Providence (2-0) will visit Madison (0-2) at 7 p.m. Friday night. 

BRAVES TOP PIRATES 

CHARLESTOWN -- Class 2A No. 7 Brownstown Central downed host Charlestown 34-28 in a key Mid-Southern Conference matchup Saturday night. 

The Pirates (1-1, 1-1) will host Clarksville at 7 p.m. Friday night. 

SENATORS CLIP CLARKSVILLE

CLARKSVILLE -- Visiting West Washington clipped Clarksville 41-20 Saturday night. 

The Generals (0-2) will visit Charlestown at 7 p.m. Friday night. 

CAL DOWNS 'DOGS

NEW ALBANY -- Cole Hodge threw five touchdown passes to lead Christian Academy of Louisville to a 49-0 win at New Albany on Saturday afternoon. 

The Bulldogs (0-2) will host Jennings County at 7 p.m. Friday night. 

OWLS DEFEAT DEVILS 

JEFFERSONVILLE -- Visiting Seymour spoiled the dedication of Bill Ware Field with a 42-7 win at Jeffersonville on Saturday night. 

The Red Devils (0-2, 0-1) will visit Bedford North Lawrence at 7 p.m. Friday. 

MOHAWKS EDGE LIONS

WALDRON -- Host Waldron held off Rock Creek for a 22-20 triumph in eight-man football Saturday night. 

The Lions (1-1) will host Traders Point Christian, 2 p.m. this Saturday at the Woehrle Athletic Complex. 

