FLOYDS KNOBS — Host Floyd Central held off Columbus East for a 14-12 triumph — the Highlanders’ first win over the Olympians in 19 years — on Homecoming Friday night at Ron Weigleb Stadium.
Junior quarterback Tristan Robertson had a pair of first-half touchdowns to lead Floyd to its first victory over East since 2003.
Robertson’s first TD gave the Highlanders a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
The Olympians (3-3, 3-1) scored on Ethan Duncan’s 1-yard touchdown run with 1 minute, 55 seconds left in the second period. The PAT failed, so Floyd Central (3-3, 2-1) led 7-6.
As it turned out, that was also enough time for the Highlanders to score again and take a 14-6 lead into the locker room at halftime.
In the third quarter East got within two after turning a blocked punt into a touchdown. The Olympians’ two-point conversion failed, though, and the Highlanders held on from there.
Floyd will visit Bedford North Lawrence next Friday night.
‘DORES DEFEAT GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Perry Central scored on all five of its first-half possessions en route to a 51-30 win at Clarksville on Friday night.
The Commodores led 36-14 at the break on the way to their fifth win in six games.
The Generals (2-4) host Greenwood Christian next Friday night.
PIRATES WALLOP WARRIORS
SCOTTSBURG — Visiting Charlestown downed Scottsburg 52-13 in a Mid-Southern Conference matchup Friday night.
The Pirates (5-1, 4-0) will host Corydon Central next Friday night.
COUGARS DOWN ‘DOGS
BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington North built a 28-7 halftime lead en route to a 49-7 victory over visiting New Albany on Friday night.
The Bulldogs (1-5) visit Jeffersonville next Friday night.
