JEFFERSONVILLE — Seth Sleepe’s touchdown with 27.2 seconds left lifted Rock Creek to a 28-26 victory over visiting Indiana Deaf in a back-and-forth battle Friday night at the Woehrle Athletic Complex.
The victory, the Lions’ first since a 61-0 win over Jasonville Community on Sept. 20, 2019, ended an 11-game losing streak.
Creek fell behind 10-0 to start the game before Kendrick Peyton broke loose for a 72-yard touchdown run with 43 seconds to play in the first period. A two-point conversion pulled the Lions within 10-8.
A short time later, Peyton scored on a 9-yard TD run to put Creek up 14-10. The Deaf Hoosiers responded with a score of their own to take an 18-14 lead at intermission.
The Lions retook the lead on Chris Graham’s 14-yard touchdown run, which was followed by a two-point conversion, with 4:12 to play in the third.
Indiana Deaf answered again, this time with a 22-yard TD to take a 26-22 lead with 10:02 left in the game.
It remained that way until late in the game. Peyton recovered a fumble at the Deaf Hoosiers’ 22 with 1:22 to play. Sleepe’s TD shortly thereafter gave Creek the victory.
The Lions (1-1) are scheduled to host Crawford County next Friday night.
STARS DOWN DEVILS
BEDFORD — Host Bedford North Lawrence outscored Jeffersonville 34-0 over the final three quarters in its 48-13 Hoosier Hills Conference victory Friday night on the new turf field at Stars Stadium.
The Red Devils (1-1) visit Mount Vernon (Posey) at 7:30 p.m. next Friday night.
JUGGERNAUTS TOP PIONEERS
ERLANGER, Ky. — Host Lloyd Memorial (Ky.) built a 17-0 halftime lead en route to a 31-21 victory over Providence on Friday night.
The Juggernauts led 7-0 at the end of the first quarter before tallying 10 points — including a field goal with 3 seconds left in the second period — to take a sizable lead into the locker room.
The Pioneers rallied in the second half, though. Carter Lannan’s 5-yard touchdown toss to Jaxon Taylor pulled Providence within 17-7 with 2:07 to play in the third quarter.
Lloyd scored on the heels of a Pioneers’ punt in the final frame, but Providence answered with a score of its own — a 3-yard TD run by Lannan — to make it 24-14.
The Juggernauts scored again with 1:58 to play before the Pioneers responded once again with another TD — a Lannan to Taylor toss.
Providence (1-2) visits Clarksville at 7 p.m. next Friday night.
