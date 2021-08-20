LOUISVILLE — Louisville Male, the top-ranked team in Kentucky, built a 42-0 halftime lead en route to a 49-0 victory over visiting Floyd Central in the season-opener for both Friday night.
The Bulldogs got off to a fast start, returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown.
Male didn’t stop there. The Bulldogs led 28-0 at the end of the first quarter before scoring 14 more in the second period.
The Highlanders (0-1) host Louisville’s DuPont Manual next Friday night.
PANTHERS DOWN ‘DOGS
BLOOMINGTON — High-powered Bloomington South rolled to a 50-20 victory over visiting New Albany in the season-starter for both Friday night.
The Panthers led 6-0 at the end of the first quarter and 20-0 late in the second period before Ja'raylan Johnson returned a kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown to pull the Bulldogs within 20-7 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Derell Simmons completed a fourth-and-goal pass to Kaden Watson for a TD to cut the South lead to 20-13.
However, it was all Panthers after that.
The Bulldogs (0-1) host Gibson Southern next Friday night.
EAGLES CLIP PIONEERS
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Bardstown (Ky.) Bethlehem built a 20-7 halftime lead on its way to a 48-7 victory over visiting Providence in the season-opener for both Friday night.
The Pioneers (0-1) host Rock Creek next Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.