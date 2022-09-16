SELLERSBURG — Kaden Oliver threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more scores to lead Silver Creek to a 35-21 win over visiting Scottsburg in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Friday night.
The senior quarterback tossed two touchdown passes (of 16 and 23 yards) to Bryce Henderson in the first quarter to help the Dragons build a 14-0 lead.
Then in the second quarter, he ran for two TDs. The first one was a 56-yard jaunt and the second was a 4-yard rush. The latter gave Creek a 28-0 lead at halftime.
After a scoreless third quarter, the winless Warriors (0-5, 0-4) scored 19 seconds into the fourth period on Nathan Byrd's 29-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Richey. The PAT made it 28-7.
Oliver's final touchdown toss — a 9-yarder to Wyatt Hoffman — made it 35-7 with 4 minutes, 29 seconds to play.
Scottsburg added two touchdowns in the final 2:39 to account for the final score.
Oliver finished 10 for 15 for 213 yards while also rushing nine times for 68 yards for the Dragons (3-2, 2-1). Hoffman led Creek with 71 rushing yards on 13 carries while Darius Gray had four catches for 140 yards.
Silver Creek will visit Jeffersonville next Friday.
SILVER CREEK 35, SCOTTSBURG 21
Scottsburg 0 0 0 21 — 21
Silver Creek 14 14 0 7 — 35
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
SC — Bryce Henderson 16-yard pass from Kaden Oliver (Carley Troutman kick), 9:02.
SC — Henderson 23-yard pass from Oliver (Troutman kick), 3:05.
Second quarter
SC — Oliver 56-yard run (Troutman kick), 11:49.
SC — Oliver 4-yard run (Troutman kick), 2:05.
Fourth quarter
S — Dawson Richey 29-yard pass from Nathan Byrd (Lucas Toppe kick), 11:41.
SC — Wyatt Hoffman 9-yard pass from Oliver (Troutman kick), 4:29.
S — Bryson Mata 5-yard pass from Byrd (Toppe kick), 2:39.
S — Byrd 2-yard run (Toppe kick), 0:23.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Scottsburg (53-202): Wyatt Crawford 33-207, Landon Shuck 14-38, Jaxon Barnett 1-(-16), Nathan Byrd 5-(-27).
Silver Creek (32-173): Wyatt Hoffman 13-71, Kaden Oliver 9-68, Keloni Fugget 6-22, Bryce Henderson 4-12.
Passing
Scottsburg (12-19-1-121): Byrd 12-19-1-121.
Silver Creek (10-15-0-213): Oliver 10-15-0-213.
Receiving
Scottsburg: Dawson Richey 3-78, Crawford 2-17, Langdon Holbrook 3-8, Shuck 2-7, Lucas Toppe 1-6, Bryson Mata 1-5.
Silver Creek: Darius Gray 4-140, Henderson 5-64, Hoffman 1-9.
GENERALS ROLL TO VICTORY
CLARKSVILLE — Host Clarksville cruised to a 41-6 victory over Eastern Greene on Homecoming on Friday night.
The Generals built a 28-0 halftime lead against the Thunderbirds en route to the win.
Clarksville (2-3) is scheduled to host Perry Central (4-1), which lost 37-15 to Tecumseh on Friday, next Friday.
OLYMPIANS DOWN ‘DOGS
NEW ALBANY — Columbus East scored 28 unanswered points on its way to a 42-7 win at New Albany in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest Friday night at Buerk Field.
East led 21-7 at the break before outpointing the Bulldogs 21-0 in the second half.
New Albany (1-4, 1-2) is scheduled to visit Bloomington North (2-3), which won 55-34 at Terre Haute North on Friday, next Friday.
