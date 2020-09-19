COLUMBUS — Host Columbus East scored 34 unanswered points en route to a 48-14 victory over visiting New Albany in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash Friday night.
The game was tied at 7-all at the end of the first quarter after the Bulldogs answered Mark McDonald's 3-yard touchdown run with a 15-yard scoring pass from Derell Simmons to Dejon Winburn.
However it was almost all Olympians after that.
McDonald added a 34-yard TD run early in the second period before quarterback Malachi Parks scored on a 5-yard run 6 minutes, 28 seconds before halftime.
Early in the third quarter, Parks hit Charles Claycamp with a 54-yard TD pass to put East up 28-7. McDonald added two more touchdowns runs, of 1 and 24 yards, later in the third quarter.
New Albany ended the Olympians' run when Simmons ran in from 9 yards out with 8:36 to play.
He finished with 90 yards rushing and 133 through the air. Meanwhile Myles Johnson ran 32 times for 139 yards for the Bulldogs (3-2, 1-2), who travel to Bloomington North next Friday night.
COLUMBUS EAST 48, NEW ALBANY 14
New Albany 7 0 0 7 — 14
Columbus East 7 14 21 6 — 48
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
CE—Mark McDonald 3 run (Nathaniel Hedrick kick), 3:09.
NA—DeJon Winburn 15 pass from Derell Simmons (Towner Perry kick), :22.
Second quarter
CE—McDonald 34 run (Hedrick kick), 11:29.
CE—Malachi Parks 5 run (Hedrick kick), 6:28.
Third quarter
CE—Charles Claycamp 54 pass from Parks (Hedrick kick), 10:01.
CE—McDonald 1 run (Hedrick kick), 3:13.
CE—McDonald 24 run (kick failed), 1:19.
Fourth quarter
NA—Simmons 9 run (Perry kick), 8:36.
CE—Tyrell Bowers 55 interception return (Hedrick kick), :43.
GAME STATISTICS
Passing
New Albany — Derell Simmons 8-15-1-133.
East — Parks 4-6-0-151.
Rushing
New Albany — Myles Johnson 32-139, Simmons 13-90, Kyondre Winford 17-76, Kaden Watson 1-5, Dejon Winburn 2-(-6).
East — McDonald 18-193, Parks 9-99, Tryce Villarreal 4-27, Javeon Smith 5-27, Ethan Duncan 5-21.
Receiving
New Albany — Winburn 5-62, Ja’raylan Johnson 3-61.
East — Claycamp 2-70, Crase Bergman 1-60, Xander Brotzman 1-21.
LIONS CLIP GENERALS
SALEM — Host Salem amassed a 27-8 halftime lead on its way to a 51-14 victory over visiting Clarksville in Mid-Southern Conference action Friday night.
The Lions led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter thanks to a 35-yard touchdown pass from Peyton Arthur to Grant Mahuron less than 3 minutes into the game and a 3-yard TD run by Porter Howey with a little more than 2 minutes to play in the period.
The Generals got within 14-8 early in the second period. However, it was pretty much all Salem (3-2, 3-2) after that.
Clarksville (3-2, 2-2) hosts Silver Creek next Friday night.
DAVIESS DOWNS CREEK
JEFFERSONVILLE — Class A No. 12 North Daviess built a 26-0 halftime lead en route to a 40-7 victory over host Rock Creek on Friday night at the Woehrle Athletic Complex.
The Lions scored with 58.3 seconds left when Malachi Henderson hauled in a touchdown pass.
Rock Creek (0-3) hosts Switzerland County next Friday night.
