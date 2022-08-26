SEYMOUR — Bret Perry’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Josh Rennekamp with 2 minutes, 40 seconds left lifted host Seymour to a 31-28 victory over visiting Jeffersonville in a back-and-forth Hoosier Hills Conference contest Friday night.
In their season-opener the Red Devils led 28-18 after three quarters before the Owls (1-1, 1-0) rallied in the final frame.
Seymour got on the scoreboard first with a field goal in the opening frame.
Jeff, though, took the lead on Zion Mansfield’s 28-yard touchdown run with 8 minutes, 50 seconds left in the second quarter.
The Owls answered with a TD right before halftime to take a 10-7 lead into the break.
The Red Devils went back on top, 14-10, after senior linebacker Jake Curry returned a fumble 23 yards for a touchdown.
Jeffersonville increased its lead to 21-10 with 4:17 left in the third on a Nik Schindler TD toss that was set up by a 50-yard run by Mansfield.
Seymour answered again to cut it to 21-18 before Mansfield scored again on a 7-yard touchdown run.
Unfortunately for the Red Devils, though, it was all Owls after that.
Jeff (0-1, 0-1) will host Bedford North Lawrence next Friday.
SENATORS OUTLAST GENERALS
CAMPBELLSBURG — Host West Washington outlasted Clarksville for a 36-26 triumph Friday night.
The Generals (1-1) will host Charlestown next Friday night.
CRIMSONS CRUISE OVER FLOYD
LOUISVILLE — Host DuPont Manual rolled to a 45-7 victory over visiting Floyd Central on Friday night at Manual Stadium.
The Highlanders (0-2) will visit Silver Creek next Friday.
TITANS TOP ‘DOGS
FORT BRANCH — Class 3A No. 3 Gibson Southern cruised to a 45-7 victory over visiting New Albany on Friday night.
The Bulldogs (0-2) will visit Jennings County next Friday.
