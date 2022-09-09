SEYMOUR — Bret Perry's 31-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Hileman with less than 1 second left lifted host Seymour to a 22-15 victory over visiting Floyd Central in a Hoosier Hills Conference matchup Friday night.
That capped off a game that start slowly.
The Owls scored on their second drive, when Perry and Hileman hooked up for a 23-yard TD with 2 minutes, 13 seconds left in the first quarter to go up 7-0.
It stayed that way until late in the second period, when Cody Bibelhauser got a 14-yard touchdown pass 13.2 seconds before the break. Max Grangier's point-after kick failed, so Seymour led 7-6 at halftime.
The Owls got off to a solid start in the second half. An early interception set up Nick Wheeler's 7-yard touchdown run that boosted Seymour's lead to 14-6.
The Highlanders answered with a scoring drive of their own. It ended with Bibelhauser's 6-yard TD run. Floyd's conversion attempt failed, so it trailed 14-12 heading into the final frame.
In the fourth quarter, the Highlanders capped off a clock-eating drive with a 43-yard field goal by Grangier with just 1:20 left.
That turned out to be just enough time for the Owls to drive downfield for the game-winning score.
Floyd Central (1-3, 0-1) will try to bounce back when it hosts Jeffersonville next Friday night.
WILDCATS ROLL OVER RED DEVILS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Mt. Vernon (Posey) spoiled Jeffersonville's Homecoming with a 48-0 victory at Blair Field on Friday night.
The Red Devils (0-3), who played without injured starting quarterback Nik Schindler, visit Floyd Central next Friday.
STARS BEAT BULLDOGS
NEW ALBANY — Cal Gates ran for 270 yards and a trio of touchdowns to lead visiting Bedford North Lawrence to a 45-21 win at New Albany in HHC action Friday night.
Gates got the Stars off to a fast start with an 80-yard touchdown run 13 seconds into the game.
The Bulldogs responded with back-to-back touchdowns — Elijah Jennings scored on a 1-yard run and Kenneth Watson hit Amarie DeJesus for a 58-yard TD — to lead 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.
BNL tallied twice in the second period, tying the game on Memphis Louden's 17-yard touchdown run and taking the lead on Gates' 8-yard TD run 1:10 before halftime.
Gates' 53-yard touchdown run four minutes into the third quarter boosted the Stars' lead to 28-14. New Albany responded with a score of its own as Watson hooked up with Chase Loesch for a 28-yard TD.
The fourth period, however, was all BNL. The Stars scored two more touchdowns and hit a field goal to account for the final score.
The Bulldogs (1-3, 1-1) will try to bounce back when they host HHC co-leader Columbus East (2-2, 2-0) next Friday night.
