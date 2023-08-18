CLARKSVILLE — Class A No. 8 Providence rolled to a 56-6 victory over visiting Indianapolis Washington at Murphy Stadium on Friday night.
The Pioneers jumped on the Continentals early and never looked back en route to the season-starting win.
Providence blocked a Washington punt and recovered it in the end zone less than two minutes into the game to take a quick 6-0 lead.
The Pioneers increased it to 13-0 a little over three minutes later on Carter Lannan’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Cade Unruh.
Another Providence blocked punt set up Lannan’s 14-yard TD toss to Thomas Lynch to make it 20-0.
Unruh’s 5-yard TD run, followed by Charlie Scott’s extra-point kick, put Providence up 27-0 with 2:34 to play in the first quarter.
Points kept coming for the Pioneers in the second quarter. Backup quarterback Preston Kempf connected with Brian Wall for a 34-yard TD eight seconds into the period. Kempf’s two-point run made it 35-0.
A short time later, Kempf scampered for a 30-yard touchdown. Scott’s PAT made it 42-0.
Lannan’s long TD toss to Unruh made it 49-0 with 4:42 left in the first half.
The Pioneers cruised from there.
Providence will host Louisville Holy Cross next Friday.
WHITELAND DOWNS DEVILS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Class 5A No. 3 Whiteland built a 30-6 halftime lead on its way to a 52-20 win at Jeffersonville on Friday night.
WARRIORS WIN OVER GENERALS
SCOTTSBURG — Host Scottsburg spoiled the debut of new Clarksville coach Zach Hensel with a 53-0 victory over the visiting Generals on Friday night.
GRIZZLY CUBS DEFEAT ‘DOGS
FRANKLIN — Host Franklin posted a 42-3 victory over visiting New Albany in the season-opener for both Friday night.
