HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Pioneers down West Washington

CAMPBELLSBURG — For the fifth time in six seasons, Providence is headed to a sectional final.
The Pioneers downed host West Washington 28-12 Friday night in a Class A Sectional 48 semifinal.
The victory means that Providence (7-3) will host fifth-ranked Tecumseh (10-0) next Friday night in a sectional championship game. The Braves advanced with a 49-20 victory over visiting North Daviess in another semi.
The Pioneers won their sixth sectional title in 2017 before falling in the final in each of the next three years. Last season, Paoli beat Providence 28-14 in the sectional semifinals.
The Pioneers, who have dropped down to Class A this year, built a 21-6 halftime lead en route to victory over the Senators.
In the first quarter, Thomas Lynch’s short touchdown run up the middle put Providence on top 7-0.
The Pioneers pushed their lead to 14-0 in the second period on Preston Kempf’s TD.
The Senators responded with a score of their own to pull within 14-6 before Cooper Ross’ pick-six shortly before halftime put Providence up 21-6 at the break.
In the third quarter Carter Lannan, in his first game back since breaking his wrist in Week 2, scored on a quarterback sneak to push the Pioneers' lead to 28-6.
West Washington tallied a TD of its own in the fourth period, but Brian Wall’s late interception helped seal the victory for Providence.
CRUSADERS SINK GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Third-ranked Indianapolis Scecina outscored host Clarksville 28-6 in the second half to pull away for a 48-18 win in a 2A Sectional 39 semifinal Friday night at Guy Newcom Field.
The Crusaders scored on their first three possessions of the game to take a 20-0 lead before the Generals battled back.
Robert Lamar’s 10-yard touchdown run with 2 minutes, 6 seconds to play in the first half pulled Clarksville within 20-6.
Then on Scecina’s ensuing possession, Lamar picked off a tipped pass. Two plays later, Lamar broke free for a 71-yard TD run with 24.7 seconds left. The two-point conversion failed, but Clarksville trailed by only eight (20-12) at halftime.
The second half, however, was almost all Scecina (10-1).
The loss ends the career of Lamar, who entered the game as the No. 15 rusher in state history, as well as the season for the Generals (5-6).
BULL DOGS BITE DEVILS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Visiting Columbus North cruised to a 41-14 win at Jeffersonville in a 6A Sectional 8 semifinal Friday night at Blair Field.
The game was actually tied 7-all in the first quarter before the Bull Dogs scored 28 straight points to take a commanding 35-7 halftime lead.
The loss ends the season for Jeff (1-8).
TROJANS DOWN DRAGONS AGAIN
SELLERSBURG — Fourth-ranked East Central built a 42-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 42-6 triumph at Silver Creek in a 4A Sectional 23 semifinal Friday night.
It was the fourth time the Trojans have beaten the Dragons in six postseasons.
The game marked the end of the season for Creek (5-6), as well as the end of the school’s current football field. A new field, on the site of the former baseball field, is scheduled to be ready for the start of next season.
“Thanks to all the people that have helped maintain it these last year. Lots of great memories and we can’t wait to make more at the new stadium,” Silver Creek athletic director John Dablow wrote on Twitter, while posting a picture of the field, after the game.
HUSKIES DOWN FLOYD
EVANSVILLE — Host Evansville North outlasted Floyd Central 24-7 in a 5A Sectional 16 semifinal Friday night.
The Huskies built a 10-0 halftime lead before the Highlanders scored a touchdown early in the third quarter.
North, however, outpointed Floyd 14-0 the rest of the game.
The loss ends the season for the Highlanders (4-6).