HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Pioneers outscore Bethlehem

Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 87F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.