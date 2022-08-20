HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Pioneers outscore Bethlehem

CLARKSVILLE — Providence beat Bardstown (Ky.) Bethlehem 48-36 in the season-opener for both Friday night at Murphy Stadium.
The Eagles, one of the top teams in Kentucky's smallest classification, took an early 6-0 lead before the Pioneers answered with a scoring march that ended with Carter Lannan's 1-yard touchdown pass to Brian Wall. Charlie Scott's point-after touchdown kick made it 7-6.
Providence increased its lead to 14-6 when Lannan connected with Wall again, this time for an 87-yard TD with 41 seconds left in the first quarter.
The game was back-and-forth from there.
The Pioneers (1-0) are off next Friday before hosting Lloyd Memorial (Ky.) on Sept. 2.
BULLDOGS BEAT FLOYD
FLOYDS KNOBS — Louisville Male scored 28 straight points en route to a 42-7 win at Floyd Central in the season-opener for both Friday night.
The Bulldogs, traditionally one of the top teams in Kentucky's largest classification, scored the first 14 points of the game before the Highlanders found the end zone.
Male responded with a TD of its own to take a 21-7 lead into the locker room at halftime. The Bulldogs then outscored the Highlanders 21-0 in the second half.
Floyd (0-1) will visit Louisville's DuPont Manual next Friday night.