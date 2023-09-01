MADISON — Class A No. 7 Providence rolled to a 51-0 win at Madison on Friday night.
Leading 8-0 at the end of the first period, the Pioneers erupted for 29 points in the second quarter en route to a 37-0 halftime lead. They added two more touchdowns in the third period and cruised from there.
Luke Kruer had three first-half TDs — two on runs and one on a reception — to help Providence build its insurmountable advantage.
The Pioneers (3-0), who are off to their second straight 3-0 start, will visit Clarksville for the annual Town Championship game next Friday night.
PIRATES BLAST GENERALS
CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown built a 40-0 halftime lead on its way to a 53-20 victory over visiting Clarksville on Friday night.
The Pirates put 33 points on the scoreboard in the first quarter and cruised from there.
Charlestown (2-1) will visit North Harrison next Friday night while the Generals (0-3) will host crosstown-rival Providence.
STARS DOWN DEVILS
BEDFORD — Host Bedford North Lawrence led from wire-to-wire en route to a 49-20 victory over visiting Jeffersonville in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash Friday night.
The two teams traded touchdowns early in the game. The Stars, the league’s reigning co-champs, were on top 15-14 early in the second period before scoring 28 straight to take command.
The Red Devils (0-3, 0-2) will visit Fern Creek (Ky.) next Friday night.
