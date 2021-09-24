CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown celebrated its Homecoming with a 38-0 victory over visiting Scottsburg in a Mid-Southern Conference matchup Friday night.
The victory, the Pirates’ fourth in a row, avenged last year’s 24-14 loss to the Warriors.
Charlestown (4-2, 2-2) is scheduled to visit Corydon Central next Friday night.
OLYMPIANS OUTLAST FLOYD
COLUMBUS — Host Columbus East held off Floyd Central for a 28-14 Hoosier Hills Conference victory Friday night at Stafford Field.
The Highlanders and Olympians were tied 7-all at halftime before East outscored the visitors 21-7 in the second half.
Floyd (1-4, 1-1) will host Bedford North Lawrence next Friday night.
COMMODORES CLIP CLARKSVILLE
LEOPOLD — Perry Central outscored visiting Clarksville 54-26 Friday night.
The Generals (1-5) host defending Class A state champion Covenant Christian next Friday night.
SENATORS BLANK LIONS
CAMPBELLSBURG — Host West Washington blanked Rock Creek 44-0 Friday night.
The Lions (1-4) host Southside HomeSchool at 7 p.m. next Friday night.
