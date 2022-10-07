SALEM — Charlestown clinched the Mid-Southern Conference title with a 33-6 win at Salem on Friday night.
After a scoreless first period, the Pirates outpointed the Lions 20-6 in the second to take control.
Charlestown (8-0, 6-0) has a one-game lead over Brownstown Central (5-3, 5-1) in the MSC standings heading into the final week of the regular season. So even if the Pirates lose and the Braves win, Charlestown owns the head-to-head tiebreaker haven't won 30-13 at Brownstown earlier this season.
The Pirates will try to close out a perfect season — and a perfect run through the league — next Friday night, when they hosts Eastern.
BRAVES BEAT CREEK
SELLERSBURG — Isiaah Engle ran for 216 yards and two touchdowns to lead visiting Brownstown Central to a 41-21 triumph at Silver Creek in another MSC matchup Friday night.
Quarterback Carson Darlage added another 109 and two more scores on the ground for the victorious Braves (5-3, 5-1), who rolled up 503 rushing yards.
After a scoreless first quarter, Engle ran for a 56-yard touchdown to put Brownstown up 7-0 with 7 minutes, 34 seconds to play in the second period. The Dragons tied it up a little over two minutes later when Donovan Mosley recovered a Braves’ fumble for a TD.
Brownstown quickly bounced back and took a lead it wouldn’t lose on Darlage’s 11-yard touchdown run with 3:10 to play in the period. Then, just 42 seconds before halftime, Engle broke free for a 70-yard scoring run that put the Braves up 20-7 at the break.
Gregory Hutcheson ran for a 10-yard TD early in the third quarter before Charles Berkley’s 4-yard scoring run pulled Creek within 27-14. That was as close as the Dragons would get though.
Jamari Powell (76) and Berkley (75) combined for 151 rushing yards for Creek.
The Dragons (3-5, 3-3) will close out their regular season next Friday night at Corydon Central.
COUGARS CLIP CLARKSVILLE
CLARKSVILLE — North Harrison outlasted host Clarksville 28-20 in a matchup of former MSC foes Friday night at Guy Newcom Field.
The Generals honored their 1997 Class 2A state runner-up team at halftime of the game.
Clarksville (3-5) will close out its regular season next Friday at Crawford County.
PANTHERS BEAT FLOYD ON LATE FG
NORTH VERNON — Austin Wells’ 27-yard field goal with 21.9 seconds left lifted Jennings County to a 24-21 victory over visiting Floyd Central in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash Friday night.
The Panthers preserved the win by blocking the Highlanders’ potential game-tying field goal attempt before the buzzer. That capped a back-and-forth battle.
Floyd took the early lead on Tristan Robertson’s 1-yard quarterback keeper with 7:11 left in the first quarter.
The Panthers, however, answered with two second-quarter touchdowns to take a 14-7 lead into the locker room at halftime.
The Highlanders tied it up at 14 on Max Grangier’s 1-yard TD run with 53.8 seconds left in the third quarter.
Jennings’ Branden Braun broke free for a 94-yard touchdown run early in the final frame before Floyd responded with a scoring drive of its own. Robertson’s second 1-yard TD run knotted it at 21-all.
The Highlanders (3-5, 2-3) close out their regular season next Friday, when they host New Albany.
OLYMPIANS OUST RED DEVILS
COLUMBUS — Columbus East rolled to a 42-0 victory over visiting Jeffersonville in an HHC contest Friday night.
The Red Devils (1-6, 0-5) close out their regular season next Friday at Jennings County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.