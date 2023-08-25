SOUTHERN INDIANA — Mother Nature threw another wrench in Week 2 of the high school football season Friday night.
After near triple-digit temperatures during the week forced delays of games and practices, rain and lighting in the area necessitated the postponement of three of the four contests scheduled for Friday.
Those three — Christian Academy of Louisville at New Albany, West Washington at Clarksville and Terre Haute South at Floyd Central — were delayed, without really ever getting started, until today.
The Centurions, Kentucky’s reigning Class 3A state champions, and the Bulldogs will kick off at noon at Buerk Field.
The Senators and Generals are scheduled to get underway at 7 p.m. tonight.
Finally, the Braves and Highlanders will face off at 7 p.m. tonight at Bedford North Lawrence to reduce travel for Terre Haute South.
Only one game involving a school from Clark or Floyd counties got started Friday night and it was Silver Creek at Salem.
The Dragons led the Lions 14-7 in the second quarter when the game was delayed by weather. They went on to win 42-21.
