BEDFORD — Jeffersonville came up with a late defensive stop to top Bedford North Lawrence 20-19 in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash Friday night.
The Red Devils were clinging to their one-point lead late in the game when they halted a Stars’ drive at the Jeff 19 with 46.7 seconds to play. That preserved the Red Devils’ second win in a row.
BNL (2-7, 2-4), which had beaten Jeff three straight times, took a 6-0 lead early in the game. The Red Devils had an almost immediate answer, though, when Jordan Ferguson broke free for an 81-yard touchdown run.
The Stars responded with a couple of TDs before Jeff scored just before halftime, getting within 19-14.
That was the score in the third quarter, when the Red Devils’ defense came up big. A scoop-and-score touchdown off a BNL fumble put Jeff on top 20-19.
Jeff (3-5, 2-4) held on from there. The Red Devils now have a week off before visiting Floyd Central for the third time this season in the first round of the Class 5A Sectional 16 semifinals Oct. 30. The Stars will face New Albany in the other semi that night.
BULLDOGS WIN BIG
NORTH VERNON — New Albany built a 42-3 halftime lead en route to a 49-3 win at Jennings County in another HHC contest Friday night.
It was the third straight victory for the Bulldogs (6-2, 4-2), who secured third place in the league while matching their most wins in a regular season since 2014.
New Albany will now begin preparing for Bedford, which it hasn’t faced since 2018.
PIRATES END SKID
CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown ended a four-game losing skid with a 53-6 victory over visiting Eastern in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Friday night.
The Pirates built a 27-6 halftime lead and kept it rolling after intermission.
Both quarterbacks, Chase Benner and Clay McClelland, had big games for Charlestown while senior Hayden Combs scored two TDs late.
The Pirates (3-6, 3-5) will host Greensburg (5-4) next Friday night in a Class 3A Sectional 31 first-round game.
COUGARS CLIP CLARKSVILLE
RAMSEY — North Harrison built a 40-6 halftime lead en route to a 54-12 victory over visiting Clarksville in a Mid-Southern Conference game Friday night.
Cougar running back Aaron Nevil accounted for 291 yards of offense, including 231 (218 rushing) in the first half.
The Generals (3-6, 2-6) will host Paoli (6-3) next Friday night in a Class 2A Sectional 39 first-round game.
