SEYMOUR — Jeffersonville’s Jordan Ferguson ran for 158 yards — including an 80-yard touchdown on the first play of the game — to lead the Red Devils to a 28-7 triumph over host Seymour in a Hoosier Hills Conference high school football game Friday night.
Following Ferguson’s touchdown the Owls answered with a long touchdown pass. However, Jeff’s Anthony Mack returned the ensuing kickoff 98 yards for a TD to give the Red Devils (1-1, 1-0) a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Jeff’s special teams came up huge in the fourth quarter.
First the Red Devils blocked a punt, resulting in a touchdown. Then, Seymour fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Jeff returned it for another TD.
The Red Devils visit rival New Albany at 7 p.m. next Friday night.
BULLDOGS OUTSCORE ROYALS
CHARLOTTESVILLE — New Albany took the lead late, then forced a turnover to seal its 50-43 victory at Class 2A No. 9 Eastern Hancock on Friday night.
The Bulldogs (2-0) host Jeffersonville at 7 p.m. next Friday night.
BRAVES TOP PIRATES
BROWNSTOWN — Brownstown Central broke a 7-all tie in the second quarter en route to a 42-7 Mid-Southern Conference victory over visiting Charlestown on Friday night.
The Braves scored on their first possession of the game to take the early lead. The Pirates, however, answered when Chase Benner connected with Matthew Henning for a 54-yard touchdown to tie it at 7 early in the second quarter.
However, it was pretty much all Braves after that. They led 21-7 at halftime and 34-7 at the end of the third quarter.
The Pirates (0-2, 0-2) visit Clarksville at 7 p.m. next Friday night.
