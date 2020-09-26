SCOTTSBURG — Short-handed Charlestown put up a fight, but couldn’t overcome a slow start at Scottsburg on Friday night. The Warriors held off the Pirates for a 23-14 victory — their first win of the season.
The Pirates, who took less than 20 players to the Mid-Southern Conference clash, trailed 10-0 at halftime before rallying.
Charlestown got within 10-7 on Deven Lukes’ touchdown run with 8 minutes, 45 seconds to play.
The Warriors (1-5, 1-5) responded with a quick-strike TD 21 seconds later. The Pirates weren’t done, though.
Lukes’ second touchdown run pulled the Pirates to within 17-14 with 4:18 to play.
Charlestown had a chance to tie the game, or go ahead, after taking over at the Scottsburg 45 with 2:03 left. The Pirates, however, downed the ball over on downs and the Warriors scored another quick TD to take command.
Charlestown (2-4, 2-3) hosts Corydon Central next Friday night.
LIONS LOSE
JEFFERSONVILLE — Rock Creek couldn’t hang onto an early lead as Switzerland County rallied for a 27-6 win Friday night at the Woehrle Athletic Complex.
The Lions took their first — and only — lead when Malachi Henderson followed a fourth-down stop by the Creek defense with a 49-yard touchdown run with 3:32 to play in the first quarter.
It was pretty much all Pacers after that.
Switzerland took a 7-6 lead on Damion Courter’s 2-yard TD run and J.W. Goldsberry’s PAT kick with 6:43 left in the second period.
Rock Creek fumbled the ensuing kickoff and the Pacers made the Lions pay. Matthew Davis’ 5-yard touchdown run put Switzerland County up 14-6 at halftime.
Courter added a 1-yard TD run in the third quarter before the Pacers tacked on a touchdown with 3:04 to play.
The game was called with 1:53 to play after a fight broke out between players from both teams.
Rock Creek (0-4) will visit Scottsburg next Friday night.
