CRESTWOOD, Ky. — A field goal at the final horn lifted host South Oldham (Ky.) to a 24-21 victory over Silver Creek on Friday night in Crestwood.
The visiting Dragons led 7-0 at the end of the first quarter and 14-6 before the host Dragons rallied in the second half.
The score was knotted at 14 at the end of the third quarter. In the final frame the two teams traded touchdowns before the game-deciding kick gave South the win.
The loss ended Silver Creek’s 11-game regular-season winning streak.
Creek (1-1) will visit Floyd Central next Friday night.
GENERALS ROLL
INDIANAPOLIS — Visiting Clarksville built a 27-6 halftime lead en route to a 48-12 win at Indiana Deaf on Friday night.
The Generals took a lead they wouldn’t lose when Caleb Cummings connected with Dakota Capps for a touchdown less than a minute into the game.
Clarksville increased its advantage to 14-0 later in the period when Robert Lamar ran for a 50-yard TD.
Lamar later returned an interception 57 yards for another score in the victory.
The Generals (1-1) visit former Mid-Southern Conference-rival Charlestown at 7 p.m. next Friday night.
BRAVES BEAT PIRATES
CHARLESTOWN — Brownstown Central built a 28-7 halftime lead on its way to a 49-20 triumph at Charlestown in a MSC matchup Friday night.
The Pirates (0-2, 0-2) played without standout senior offensive lineman Kiyaunta Goodwin, who had to sit out after he was ejected on the final play of Charlestown’s season-opening loss at Silver Creek.
CRIMSONS HANDLE HIGHLANDERS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Visiting Louisville DuPont Manual outscored Floyd Central 24-0 over the final three quarters for a 34-7 win at Ron Weigleb Stadium.
The Highlanders (0-2) host Silver Creek next Friday night.
TITANS TOP BULLDOGS
NEW ALBANY — Class 3A No. 2 Gibson Southern scored the first 28 points en route to a 63-24 win at New Albany on Friday night.
The Bulldogs (0-2) begin Hoosier Hills Conference play next Friday night, when they host Jennings County.
