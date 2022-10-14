CORYDON — Darius Gray caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Kaden Oliver with 22 seconds left to play in Friday’s contest against Corydon Central in what proved to be the game-winner for Silver Creek.
The teams combined for over 1,100 yards of offense as the Dragons(4-5) broke their three-game losing streak with a victory at Corydon Central(3-6) to end the regular season.
Silver Creek’s Charles Berkley carried the ball 43 times for 273 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Dragons to the win. Oliver tossed for 140 yards and three touchdowns.
Gray lead Silver Creek with five receptions for 68 yards and one touchdown, which gave Silver Creek the lead after they trailed 50-49 to start the possession. Gray also added an interception on defense.
Silver Creek led 7-0 after the first quarter, but both teams scored three touchdowns in the second quarter to make it 28-21 at halftime.
Berkley had two touchdown runs early in the third quarter to push Silver Creek’s lead to 42-21, but Corydon Central responded with two scores of their own to cut the deficit to 42-35.
Wyatt Hoffman put the Dragons back up by two scores with a 19-yard touchdown scamper with 9:02 left in the fourth quarter, but Corydon would again respond.
Corydon Central quarterback Tyler Fessel threw six touchdowns, completing 21 of 34 attempts for 371 yards, on Friday, and three of those scoring tosses came in the fourth quarter.
The lead was cut to 49-42 when Fessel found Jaylan Fowler for a 13-yard touchdown pass with 5:36 left in the game.
With 2:47 left, Fessel completed a 66-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Martin, who also converted the two-point conversion with a run into the end zone.
The Dragons trailed 50-49 when they got the ball back, but were able to score to the end regular season with a win.
Silver Creek will play Jennings County(3-6) next Friday to open the Class 4A playoffs.
Jeffersonville falls to Jennings County
The Jeffersonville Red Devils dropped to 1-7 on the season in an away loss Friday night.
Jeffersonville fell to Jennings County(3-6) 36-35.
The Red Devils will play Columbus North in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs on Oct. 28.
Providence loses at North Harrison
The Providence Pioneers(6-2) got a late touchdown run from quarterback Preston Kempf to cut North Harrison’s lead to 21-14.
The Pioneers came up with a defensive stop to the get ball back trailing late in the fourth quarter, but were unable to complete the comeback and dropped the road game to North Harrison(6-2) 21-14 to wrap up the regular season.
Providence will host Springs Valley in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs next Friday.
