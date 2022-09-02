JEFFERSONVILLE — Memphis Louden's touchdown pass to Trace Rynders with 16 seconds left lifted Bedford North Lawrence to a dramatic come-from-behind 19-18 win at Jeffersonville in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash Friday night.
The Red Devils built a 18-0 halftime lead before the Stars’ second-half rally.
Nik Schindler found Don Starling for a 65-yard touchdown early in the game that put Jeff on the scoreboard.
The Red Devils doubled their lead in the second quarter when Kyon Stephenson returned an interception 54 yards for another score.
Jeffersonville added to its lead just before halftime when Starling and Schindler connected for a 4-yard TD with 12 seconds to play in the second period.
Jeff (0-2) will host Mt. Vernon (Posey) next Friday night.
BULLDOGS DOWN PANTHERS
NORTH VERNON — New Albany picked up its first win of the season, holding off host Jennings County 27-21 Friday night.
After falling behind 7-0 early, the Bulldogs tallied 20 straight points before the Panthers surged at the end.
Following Jennings' early touchdown, Elijah Jennings' 17-yard TD run with 6:47 left in the first quarter tied the game. Jennings' second touchdown run, just 1:09 before halftime, put New Albany up 14-7 at the break.
The Bulldogs increased their lead to 21-7 early in the third on Dakota Johnson's 1-yard TD.
Brayden Sprigler touchdown reception near the midpoint of the final frame put New Albany up 27-7 before Jennings County scored two touchdowns in the final 1:50 to account for the final.
The Bulldogs (1-2, 1-0) host Bedford North Lawrence (1-2, 1-0) next Friday night.
PIONEERS WIN
CLARKSVILLE — Connor Sad's blocked extra-point kick helped preserve Providence's 22-21 victory over visiting Lloyd Memorial (Ky.) on Friday night at Murphy Stadium.
The Pioneers led 15-13 at halftime thanks to first-half touchdowns from Luke Kruer and Cade Unruh, as well as a two-point conversion pass from Carter Lannan to Cooper Ross.
The Juggernauts got a safety late in the third quarter to tie the game at 15.
Providence retook the lead on Thomas Lynch's 19-yard touchdown run in the final frame.
Lloyd then scored with 2:32 to play before Sad, a junior, blocked the PAT kick.
The Pioneers (2-0), who have won their first two games for the first time since 2007, host Clarksville (1-2) next Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.