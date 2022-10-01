BEDFORD — Billy Cline’s 31-yard field goal with six seconds left lifted Bedford North Lawrence to a 13-10 victory over visiting Floyd Central in a Hoosier Hills Conference football game Friday night.
The Stars (4-3, 4-1) built a 10-0 lead in the first quarter before the Highlanders rallied to tie it up before halftime.
The second half was scoreless until Cline’s game-winning boot.
Floyd (3-4, 2-2) will visit Jennings County next Friday night.
PIRATES TOP PANTHERS
CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown built a 26-0 lead in the first quarter, then held off Corydon Central’s comeback for a 42-27 Mid-Southern Conference triumph Friday night.
The Pirates (6-1, 5-0) visit Salem next Friday.
PIONEERS ROLL OVER INDIANS
MILAN — Providence rolled to a 43-21 triumph at Milan on Friday night.
The Pioneers led 22-15 late in the second quarter before outscoring the Indians 21-6 the rest of the way.
Providence (5-1) will host Corydon Central next Friday.
GENERALS CLOBBER COUGARS
CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville built a 40-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 46-8 victory over visiting Greenwood Christian at Guy Newcom Field on Friday night.
The Generals (3-4) host North Harrison next Friday night.
