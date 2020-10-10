BEDFORD — Wenkers Wright scored four touchdowns and Tristan Polk threw three to lead Floyd Central to a 42-14 win at Bedford North Lawrence in Hoosier Hills Conference football action Friday night.
Wright ran 17 times for 224 yards and three TDs (of 14, 34 and 15 yards). He also caught two passes for 24 yards, including a 11-yard TD toss from Polk. The Floyd quarterback completed 9 of 11 passes for 170 yards and touchdowns to Wright, Colin Cummins and Luke Medlock.
The Highlanders (6-2, 4-1) host Seymour next Friday night.
FLOYD CENTRAL 42, BEDFORD NL 14
Floyd Central 14 14 14 0 — 42
Bedford NL 7 7 0 0 — 14
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
FC — Wenkers Wright 14 run (Max Grangier kick), 6:57.
BNL — Brye Lewis 3 run (Sam Cosner kick), 4:32.
FC — Wright 34 run (Grangier kick), 3:57.
Second quarter
FC — Colin Cummins 23 pass from Tristan Polk (Grangier kick), 11:52.
BNL — Dylan Nikirk 22 pass from Lewis (Cosner kick), 6:34.
FC — Wright 11 pass from Polk (Grangier kick), 3:34.
Third quarter
FC — Wright 15 run (Grangier kick), 9:12.
FC — Luke Medlock 53 pass from Polk (Grangier kick), 0:50.
GAME STATISTICS
Passing
Floyd (9-11-0-170) — Tristan Polk 9-11-0-170.
Bedford NL (15-18-0-149) — Lewis 14-17-0-135, Louden 1-1-0-14.
Rushing
Floyd (27-279) — Wenkers Wright 17-224, Andrew Spurgeon 6-39, Polk 2-14, Caleb Slaughter 1-5, Zac Hutslar 1-(-3).
Bedford NL (37-158) — Lewis 21-111, Anderson 7-19, Scherschel 5-17, Todd 1-12, Nikirk 2-(-1), Louden 1-(-2).
Receiving
Floyd — Eli Branham 3-21, Colin Cummins 2-55, Wright 2-24, Luke Medlock 1-53, Lucas Schneider 1-17.
Bedford NL — Hughes 5-50, Scherschel 3-48, Anderson 4-16, Nikirk 1-22, Bailey 1-12.
RED DEVILS DOWN PANTHERS
NORTH VERNON — Jeffersonville ended a four-game losing streak with a 41-14 HHC win at Jennings County on Friday night.
The Red Devils (2-5, 1-4) visit BNL next Friday night.
LIONS EDGE PIRATES
SALEM — Host Salem spoiled a record receiving night by Charlestown's Matthew Henning in a 35-34 overtime triumph Friday night.
The Pirates (2-6, 2-5) host Eastern next Friday night to close out the regular season.
LANCERS BLANK LIONS
EDINBURGH — Host Edinburgh blanked Rock Creek 42-0 Friday night.
The loss ends the regular season for the Lions (0-6).
