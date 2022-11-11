HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Saints end Pioneers' season

INDIANAPOLIS — Providence’s best season in half a decade came to an unceremonious end Friday night.
Top-ranked, and defending state champion, Indianapolis Lutheran rolled to a 49-7 victory over the visiting Pioneers in a Class A regional championship game.
Senior running back Joe Davis ran for 217 yards and four touchdowns to lead the way for the Saints (13-0), who won their 28th straight game.
“I can’t give enough credit to Lutheran. They’ve won 20-something games in a row for a reason. They have exceptional athletes and they’ve got a heck of a program. Hats off to them,” Providence head coach Daniel McDonald said of the Saints, who will visit No. 3 North Decatur next Friday night in a semistate game.
Lutheran scored on four of its first five possessions of the first half to take a 27-7 lead — and control of the game — into the locker room at halftime.
The Saints received the opening kickoff and promptly marched 53 yards in 10 plays, eight of which were rushes. Davis capped the drive with a 1-yard TD run with 7:27 to play in the first period. Nick Miller’s kick put Lutheran up 7-0.
Providence wasn’t as successful on its first possession. On the Pioneers’ second play from scrimmage, sophomore quarterback Preston Kempf’s pass intended for Luke Kruer along the left sideline was picked off by LJ Ward.
The Saints, who took over at their own 43, made Providence pay for the miscue. Eight plays later Lutheran reached the end zone again, this time on a 4-yard scoring run by Davis. The PAT made it 14-0.
That was the score at the end of the first quarter as the Pioneers forced the Saints to go three-and-out on their third possession.
The Pioneers picked up three first downs on their third possession, however it ended with a punt.
Lutheran, which took over at its own 20, then went 80 yards in eight plays to reach pay dirt again. This time, sophomore quarterback Jackson Willis connected with Cur’Brian Shelby for a 29-yard touchdown. The PAT failed, but the Saints still led 20-0.
On Providence’s fourth possession junior QB Carter Lannan was picked off as he tried to find a receiver while scrambling.
Lutheran took over at the Pioneers’ 44 and quickly found the end zone again. Six plays later a 1-yard quarterback keeper by Willis boosted the Saints’ lead to 27-0 with 1:16 to play in the first half.
Down but not out, Providence responded in a big way. Kruer returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown — the first points the Saints have allowed in the postseason. Charlie Scott’s PAT kick pulled the Pioneers within 27-7 at the break.
Davis, who entered averaging 111.5 rushing yards per game, finished the first half with 152 yards on 22 carries.
“We were prepared for them to throw the ball a little bit more, I think, and then they came out and ran it,” junior safety Brian Wall said. “They just had us today.”
Davis added two more touchdowns — the second of which induced a running clock — in the second half while Willis connected with Micah Mackay for a 79-yard TD pass, the QB’s 45th of the season.
The loss ended the 2022 campaign for the Pioneers (8-4), who posted their first winning season since 2018 and captured their first sectional title since 2017.
“I couldn’t be more proud of these guys,” McDonald said. “We’ve accomplished our first sectional title in five years, beat some really good teams and played a tough schedule. There’s a lot of fight in the Providence Pioneers. It’s a great group of human beings to be around. It’s a fun group, high-quality, high-character kids, I can’t say enough positive things about’em.”
The Pioneers will lose only three seniors — Luke French, Josh Posey and Grayson Abel — off of this squad.
“They’ve helped lay a foundation for future success,” McDonald said of the seniors. “It’s tough to be a small class, and admittedly a lot of the leadership ended up falling onto our junior class because there’s just so many of them. But there’s a lot of team attitude that was conveyed through those guys and was built by those guys.”
French, a linebacker/offensive lineman, topped the team in tackles.
“Luke French — he’s 5-(foot-)8, 190 (pounds) — he squats 450 pounds and bench-presses close to 270, he’s just a weight-room warrior,” McDonald said. “He’s the embodiment of the culture that I wanted to build here, and that we’re building here.”
The 6-6, 290-pound Posey was a big factor on both sides of the line this season.
“Posey, he’s upset now, but he matured this year for us,” McDonald said. “He committed himself to being a good football player. He got stronger, hats off to him.”
Abel, a 6-3, 225-pounder, was also a starter up front for the Pioneers.
“Grayson Abel has played through a lot of injuries,” McDonald said. “He’s played through a lot of nicks and bruises and cuts and scrapes and an ACL, MCL tear last year, that’s the grittiness that this program is about.
“We’re just tough kids and that’s really been conveyed through our senior class.”
The good news for Providence is that a majority of its team should be back next season.
“A lot of this core group is coming back next year,” McDonald said. “We do have some holes to fill with the departing seniors — that’s three O-linemen that you have to replace, and those are three really tough kids that we have to replace. But we’ll commit ourselves to the weight room, we’ll commit ourselves to playing other sports and we’ll see what happens next year.”
“Hopefully we can go farther next year,” Wall added.
INDIANAPOLIS LUTHERAN 49, PROVIDENCE 7
Providence 0 7 0 0 — 7
Lutheran 14 13 15 7 — 49
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
L — Joe Davis 1-yard run (Nick Miller kick), 7:27.
L — Davis 4 run (Miller kick), 3:47.
Second quarter
L — Cur’Brian Shelby 29 pass from Jackson Willis (pass failed), 4:31.
L — Willis 1 run (Miller kick), 1:16.
P — Luke Kruer 90 kickoff return (Charlie Scott kick), 1:04.
Third quarter
L — Micah Mackay 79 pass from Willis (Miller kick), 8:25.
L — Davis 4 run (Miller pass from DeVuan Jones), 3:31.
Fourth quarter
L — Davis 9 run (Miller kick), 9:10.