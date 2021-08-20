HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Schoen shows out in Silver Creek's win

SELLERSBURG — As the Battle of Highway 403 trophy was presented to the Silver Creek Dragons, senior Trey Schoen had a big smile on his face.
For good reason.
Schoen’s big game — 283 yards of total offense and four touchdowns — helped propel Silver Creek to a 39-14 victory over visiting Charlestown in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Friday night.
“The first and second touchdowns were all adrenaline,” Schoen said. “We are all excited to be out here playing against someone besides beating up on ourselves. Coaches make us condition every time after practice. This is what we work for in the summer, and weight lifting.”
Schoen carried the ball nine times for 209 yards and caught three passes for 74 yards.
“It’s definitely special,” he said. “As a senior you always want to go out on top.”
Schoen made his own highlight film in the first half. He ran for a 70-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage before sprinting 78 yards for a score later in the first quarter. Then, in the second period he caught a 55-yard halfback pass from LaShun Mays Jr.
The Pirates took a brief 7-6 lead with 3 minutes, 48 seconds left in the first quarter. Charlestown drove 65 yards in nine plays. Sophomore quarterback Clay McClelland capped it off with a 2-yard touchdown run. Jaron Almeciga’s PAT kick gave the Pirates the lead.
But it was brief.
The Dragons came right back as Schoen broke through the left side untouched and ran 78 yards for his second score with 1:32 to play in the opening period.
In the second quarter, Silver Creek recovered a muffed Charlestown punt at its own 45. On the next play Mays converted a flea-flicker pass to Schoen, who was wide open around the Pirates 45, and he sprinted to the end zone with 8:10 left in the second quarter.
Junior Carley Troutman, a member of the girls’ soccer team, kicked the PAT to put the Dragons up 21-7.
However Charlestown, which lost 40-6 in last year’s matchup, didn’t fold.
McClelland connected with Jake Ottersbach for a 37-yard touchdown. Almeciga’s kick made it a 21-14 game 1:01 before halftime.
The Pirates, who got the ball to start the second half, appeared to be driving for the tying score early in the third quarter. But with the ball at Creek’s 17, linebacker Mike Lowery intercepted a McCelland pass and returned to the 23.
Silver Creek subsequently drove 77 yards, in 12 plays, to add to its lead. Mays’ 3-yard TD run gave the Dragons a 27-14 advantage.
“We throw an interception on a screen pass, which should never happen. That kind of got us out of the game,” Charlestown coach Jason Hawkins said. “If we would have tied it up you never know what’s going to happen. That interception really put a fork in us.”
“That was big, to get a stop down there,” Dragons head coach Dave Papenhaus said. “They had us on our heels for a big chunk of the night, it wasn’t comfortable until we got the last one in.”
It was all Silver Creek from there.
The Dragons took over at their own 38 after a Pirates punt. Mays, who amassed 110 yards on 13 carries, ran 43 yards to the 20. Schoen then scored his fourth touchdown, going up the middle on a quick sprint.
“Schoen is one of the best players in the area,” Hawkins said. “He’s real fast. He should definitively play at the next level.”
Schoen did make one mistake, briefly drawing the ire of Papenhaus. Schoen raised his arm in celebration several yards shy of the goal line and was tackled.
“I think he lost his mind for a little bit because of the heat,” Papenhaus quipped. “He knows better than that. He knew before he got to the sideline (he was in trouble). I know he won’t ever do that again.
“But he had a heck of a night, I know that. I don’t know, maybe they should change 403 to Schoen Way, or something like that.”
.
SILVER CREEK 39, CHARLESTOWN 14
Charlestown 7 7 0 0 — 14
Silver Creek 14 7 12 6 — 39
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
SC — Trey Schoen, 70 run (kick failed).
C — Clay McClelland 2 run (Jaron Almeciga kick).
SC — Schoen, 78 run (LaShun Mays Jr. pass from Peyton Lacy).
Second quarter
SC — Schoen, 55 pass from Mays (Carley Troutman kick).
C — Jake Ottersbach, 37 pass from McClelland (Almeciga kick).
Third quarter
SC — Mays, 3 run (kick failed).
SC — Schoen, 20 run (pass failed).
Fourth quarter
SC — Charles Berkley 2 run (kick blocked).