SELLERSBURG — Trey Schoen scored a school-record six touchdowns to lead Silver Creek to a 61-7 victory over visiting Corydon Central in a Mid-Southern Conference clash, and the regular-season finale for both, Friday night.
Schoen ran for two TDs (of 40 and 15 yards), caught two TD passes (of 5 and 7 yards) while also returning a punt (57 yards) and a kickoff (84 yards) for scores against the Panthers.
Freshman quarterback Darius Gray threw two touchdowns to Schoen and also ran for a score while K.D. Powell and LaShun Mays Jr. also had TD runs for the Dragons (5-3, 4-1), who built a 54-0 halftime lead.
Silver Creek, which finished second in the MSC with Brownstown Central's 42-28 win over Scottsburg, outgained the Panthers 286-93 in total offense. The Dragons, who only ran 22 plays (compared to Corydon’s 47), averaged 13 yards per play (to the Panthers’ 2).
Silver Creek will host Martinsville (5-4) at 7 p.m. next Friday night in a Class 4A, Sectional 23 first-round game.
SILVER CREEK 61, CORYDON CENTRAL 7
Corydon Central 0 0 7 0 — 7
Silver Creek 34 20 7 0 — 61
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
SC — K.D. Powell 38-yard run (Carley Troutman kick), 10:36.
SC — Trey Schoen 40 run (kick failed), 9:20.
SC — Schoen 15 run (Troutman kick), 4:47.
SC — Schoen 57 punt return (Troutman kick), 3:29.
SC — Schoen 5 pass from Darius Gray (Troutman kick), 1:35.
Second quarter
SC — Gray 11 run (Troutman kick), 9:32.
SC — LaShun Mays Jr. 20 run (Troutman kick), 5:00.
SC — Schoen 7 pass form Gray (kick failed), 2:10.
Third quarter
CC — #6 25 pass from 12 (26 kick), 6:36.
SC — Schoen 84 kickoff return (Troutman kick), 5:17.
SC INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Silver Creek (15-199): Trey Schoen 3-62, K.D. Powell 3-50, LaShun Mays Jr. 3-40, Darius Gray 2-22, Wyatt Hoffman 2-12, Jamari Powell 1-10, Sam Conn 1-3.
Passing
Silver Creek (5-7-0-87): Gray 5-7-0-87.
Receiving
Silver Creek: Schoen 3-56, Hoffman 1-20, Joe Lemon 1-11.
PIRATES PILLAGE MUSKETEERS
PEKIN — Visiting Charlestown built a 28-7 halftime lead en route to a 35-14 win — its seventh in a row — at Eastern in another MSC contest Friday night.
Senior Chase Benner, subbing at quarterback for injured starter Clay McClelland, threw for 124 yards and two touchdowns while Logan Harvey ran for 110 yards and two TDs to lead the Pirates’ offense.
Charlestown (7-2, 5-2) will host Greensburg (3-4) next Friday night in a 3A, Sectional 31 first-round game.
RED DEVILS ROLL OVER PANTHERS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville rolled to its 11th consecutive victory over Jennings County, topping the Panthers 40-14 in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash Friday night at Blair Field.
The Red Devils (3-5, 2-4) will visit Floyd Central next Friday night in a 5A, Sectional 16 first-round game. It will be the fifth meeting between the two teams in the last two years.
COUGARS CLIP PIONEERS
CLARKSVILLE — Sawyer Wetzel ran for three first-half touchdowns to lead North Harrison to a 28-6 win at Providence in the regular-season finale for both Friday night at Murphy Stadium.
Wetzel’s 13-yard touchdown run helped the Cougars to a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. He ran for two more scores in the second period, while the Pioneers also found the end zone, to put North Harrison up 21-6 at intermission.
The Cougars returned an interception for a touchdown in the second half to account for the final margin.
Providence (4-5) will visit Switzerland County (2-6) at 7 p.m. next Friday night in the first round of Class 2A Sectional 39.
