HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Season kicks off Friday night

High school football season kicks off across the state Friday night.
Locally, there are five games involving teams from Clark and Floyd counties. The marquee matchup is the “Battle of 403” — Silver Creek at Charlestown.
SILVER CREEK AT CHARLESTOWN, 7 P.M.
The Dragons have dominated this series in the last few years, winning the past three meetings — the last two by an average of 29.5 points.
This, however, will be the first game at Charlestown since 2018. The 2020 contest was scheduled to be at the Pirates’ Dutch Reis Field, but had to be moved to Sellersburg due to construction on the stadium.
“We’ve lost the last three years to Silver Creek and finally we get to play at home and we’re looking forward to that,” Charlestown coach Jason Hawkins said earlier this week. “We’re ready for them to come to our place.”
Especially since the Pirates return a bevy of starters from last season’s 7-3 squad, while the Dragons (5-4 in 2021) bring back less than a handful on both sides of the ball.
“Charlestown is a very good football team, we will have our hands full,” Silver Creek coach Dave Papenhaus said. “They are always well-coached, and are a hard-nosed bunch.”
The winner of this game not only gets its season off to a good start, but also gets an upper-hand in the Mid-Southern Conference race.
“With every great challenge comes great opportunity, and this is a great opportunity for us on Friday,” Papenhaus said. “We can get out of the gate at the top of the MSC race, and control our destiny from start to finish. There has been a lot of talk about all of the players and production that we lost from last year. I am excited to see this year’s team forge their own way, and establish themselves as good players in their own right.”
LOUISVILLE MALE AT FLOYD CENTRAL, 7 P.M.
This will be the swan song, at least for the foreseeable future, between the Highlanders and Bulldogs as their playing contract comes to an end this year.
The Bulldogs, traditionally one of the top teams in Kentucky’s largest classification, have dominated this series over the last decade, winning the past nine meetings by an average of 37.7 points.
As always, this will be a measuring-stick game for Floyd, which hopes to improve on last season’s 4-7 record.
SCOTTSBURG AT CLARKSVILLE, 7 P.M.
This will be the sixth-straight year the Warriors and Generals have faced off in Week 1. The previous three meetings have been very competitive with Scottsburg winning 39-27 last year and 21-20 in 2019. Clarksville won the 2020 meeting 15-13 on its home field.
A victory here could help spur the Generals to their first winning season since 2012.
BLOOMINGTON SOUTH AT NEW ALBANY, 7:30 P.M.
The Bulldogs and Panthers played twice last season. South won the Week 1 matchup 50-20 in Bloomington, but New Albany won the one that mattered most, downing the Panthers 33-14 in a regional championship game at Buerk Field.
The Bulldogs will look much different on offense after losing over 6,000 yards of production with the graduation of their quarterback, top two running backs and top two receivers.
New Albany’s strength, especially early on, should be its defense. The Bulldogs bring back several starters from last year, plus they have a couple of big transfers in the mix. Included among those is 6-foot-5, 290-pound senior lineman William Spencer.
Former New Albany basketball star, and current San Antonio Spur, Romeo Langford is scheduled to make an appearance at halftime ahead of the court dedication scheduled for noon Saturday.
BARDSTOWN (KY.) BETHLEHEM AT PROVIDENCE, 7:30 P.M.
This is the second straight year, and the third time in four seasons, the Pioneers and Eagles have met to start the season. This will be the first at Murphy Stadium, though.
Providence beat Bethlehem 29-20 in 2019 (Larry Denison’s final year) in Bardstown. The Eagles won the rematch 48-7 last year in Daniel McDonald’s second season. That Bethlehem team finished 11-3 and lost in the state semifinals of Kentucky’s smallest classification.
The Eagles are expected to be strong once again. The Pioneers, though, should be much-improved.
“Bethlehem has a couple guys who could sign and play college ball. Their quarterback has a strong, accurate arm, and their two running backs are special athletes,” McDonald said. “They’re a talented, well-coached team. In order to win the game, we must tackle well and win the turnover battle.”