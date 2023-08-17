The high school football season kicks off tonight around the state.
Locally, the marquee matchup is Charlestown at Silver Creek in the annual “Battle of 403.”
The real battle, however, may be for parking spots. That’s because the on-going construction at Silver Creek, including that around its brand new Hunter Station Pizza Stadium, has made finding places to park vehicles somewhat of a challenge.
On the field, this hasn’t been much of a battle since it became the season-opener for both in 2017. Since then only one game — Silver Creek’s 13-7 win on its home field in 2019 — has been decided by less than 18 points.
The Pirates, who won last year’s meeting 44-13, will be seeking their 17th straight regular-season victory. Last year they won their first 10 games before falling 35-25 to Heritage Hills in the sectional semifinals. Charlestown returns several key contributors from that team, including senior quarterback Clay McClelland.
The Dragons, meanwhile, will be looking for their fourth win in five seasons over the Pirates. Former Charlestown assistant Dave Papenhaus is 3-1 against his former boss, Jason Hawkins. Silver Creek, which is coming off a 5-6 campaign that was plagued by injuries, looks to get back on the positive side of the ledger in 2023.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
FLOYD CENTRAL AT LOUISVILLE ST. XAVIER, 7 P.M.
The Highlanders dropped traditional opening opponent Louisville Male, a public-school powerhouse across the Ohio River, and picked up the Tigers, a parochial heavyweight in Louisville.
Floyd is coming off its second straight four-win season, which featured three last-second losses and several key injuries. The Highlanders are hoping to stay healthy and win more close games this year.
CLARKSVILLE AT SCOTTSBURG, 7 P.M.
New Generals bench boss, and first-time head coach, Zach Hensel makes his debut when Clarksville visits the Warriors.
The Generals, coming off a 5-6 season (their winningest campaign in a decade), have won two of the last three meetings in this series. However, Scottsburg is 3-0 at home against Clarksville.
WHITELAND AT JEFFERSONVILLE, 7 P.M.
The Red Devils, coming off their seventh straight losing season, would love to start their 2023 campaign with a win (something they’ve only done once since 2014).
The Warriors, meanwhile, went 12-2 and lost 35-31 to Valparaiso in the Class 5A state championship game last year. They’re ranked No. 3 in 5A in the Indiana Football Coaches Association’s preseason polls.
These two are familiar with each other having scrimmaged the past four years.
“Whiteland’s tough,” Jeff coach Isaac Parker said earlier this week. “Whiteland’s a well-coached team and obviously they had a lot of success last year. Coach (Darrin) Fisher does a phenomenal job up there. They run a little bit of misdirection, a lot of Jet Sweep with counters off of it or powers off of it. I think they had a little bit over 4,000 yards rushing last year. They’re going to be disciplined, they’re going to strong and they’re going to be fast, we just have to play our game. We feel like we have a really good scheme.
“We know what we’re going to get. It’s going to be a tough night if we don’t do our jobs. If we don’t do our jobs it could be a long night for us. But I really feel confident that our young men are going to show up, they’re going to play hard and they’re going to play our football.”
INDIANAPOLIS WASHINGTON AT PROVIDENCE, 7 P.M.
The Class A Pioneers, who are coming off their first sectional title since 2017, will try to pick up where they left off when they host the 4A Continentals at Murphy Stadium.
“We know George Washington is going to be pretty athletic,” Providence coach Daniel McDonald said earlier this week. “They’re big up front and they seem to play pretty hard. You look at’em historically and they haven’t been very successful, but it really seems like their new coach has established a new culture. We’ve really got to play well this Friday.”
NEW ALBANY AT FRANKLIN, 7:30 P.M.
The Bulldogs, who are two years removed from sectional and regional titles, look to bounce back from last year’s 2-8 record when they start their season at the Grizzly Cubs.
Franklin is coming off an 8-3 campaign that included two losses to 5A finalist Whiteland.
