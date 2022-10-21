HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Second-half surge sparks Pioneers to victory

CLARKSVILLE — After dodging several bullets in the first half, Providence regrouped at intermission, rolled up 22 points in the third quarter and breezed past visiting Springs Valley 29-0 in a first-round game of Class A Sectional 48 on Friday night.
“We made some adjustments at halftime and played exceptional football in the second half,” Pioneers coach Daniel McDonald said. “Our guys played great defense. I couldn’t be more proud.”
Providence (6-3) will visit West Washington (7-2) in a sectional semifinal next Friday night. The Senators advanced with a 22-14 win at Eastern Greene in another first-round game.
Friday night, the Blackhawks (5-5) had a trio of first-half scoring opportunities — moving to the Pioneers’ 20 three separate times.
On one of those occasions, Providence’s defense held the visitors on downs at its own 1-yard line.
In all, the Blackhawks moved the ball to the red zone five times and never scored a point.
“That’s defensive toughness,” McDonald said. “That’s a credit to our players.”
Following a scoreless first half, the Pioneers marched 89 yards for the only touchdown they would need after Brian Wall intercepted a Springs Valley pass.
Luke Kruer’s 35-yard run set up Cade Unruh’s 14-yard TD.
On the point-after-touchdown attempt, Thomas Lynch took the handoff and went left on the option and tossed it to Kruer for the two-point play.
Later in the quarter, Lynch set up Providence’s second score after he went 72 yards down the left sideline to the 13.
From there, Unruh again scored, this time from 13 yards and Providence led 15-0.
Kruer kept the big plays coming.
With the Blackhawks backed up in their own territory, Kruer intercepted a pass at the 20 and found clear sailing on the right side for the pick-six touchdown, giving the Pioneers a 22-0 cushion.
“I saw the receiver in front of me, I just ran up and grabbed the ball,” Kruer said. “That’s all there was to it, really. ... Nobody was catching me (once to grabbed it).”
“Once we got that first touchdown, our guys relaxed and made some plays,” McDonald added. “We played Pioneer football.”
In the fourth quarter, Lynch took his turn and scored on a 3-yard run.
The speedy junior finished with 134 yards on 10 carries.
As a team, the Pioneers made quite the turnaround in the second half.
In the first half, they managed just 53 yards rushing and finished with 306.
Now the Pioneers hit the road for the second round.
“We have a lot of work to do, but I think we can handle it,” Kruer said.
.
PROVIDENCE 29, SPRINGS VALLEY 0
Springs Valley 0 0 0 0 — 0
Providence 0 0 22 7 — 29
SCORING SUMMARY
Third Quarter
P — Cade Unruh 14-yard run (Luke Kruer run), 7:43.
P — Unruh 13 run (Charlie Scott run), 2:30.
P — Kruer 20 interception return (Scott kick). 1:53.
Fourth quarter
P — Thomas Lynch 3 run (Scott kick), 4:34
.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Springs Valley (44-108): Ezra Mills 23-58, Konner Chase 13-35, Larron Childers 6-16, Mavrick Land 2-(minus)-1.
Providence (31-306): Luke Kruer 5-78, Thomas Lynch 10-134, Cade Unruh 9-68, Preston Kempf 7-26.
Passing
Springs Valley (12-23-2-118): Land 12-22-2-118, Chase 0-1-0-0.
Providence (3-5-0-53): Kempf 3-5-0-53.
Receiving
Springs Valley: James Walls 4-16, Jaheim Hamilton 1-36, Keaton Pritchett 2-17, Chase 3-33, Mills 1-10, Kander Cook 1-6.
Providence: Kruer 2-48, Lynch 1-5.