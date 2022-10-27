HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Sectional semifinal previews

Week 11 of the season (a.k.a. the sectional-semifinal round of the state tournament) begins tonight.
Locally, there are seven games involving teams from Clark and Floyd counties.
Below is a closer look at each of those contests.
CLASS 6A SECTIONAL 8: COLUMBUS NORTH (4-5) AT JEFFERSONVILLE (1-7), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The Red Devils look for their first postseason win since they beat rival New Albany 35-25 in a 5A sectional final two years ago when they host the Bull Dogs at Blair Field.
North is led by the pitch-and-catch cousin combo of Zac Horn and Cooper Horn. Zac, the quarterback, has completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 2,110 yards and 22 touchdowns (against 10 interceptions) while Cooper, a receiver, has 58 catches for 1,212 yards and 17 TDs.
The Bull Dogs, Jeff’s first 6A foe this season, also feature senior running back Tyler Blythe, who has rushed for 822 yards and eight touchdowns while making 39 receptions for 317 yards and three TDs.
CLASS 2A SECTIONAL 39: INDIANAPOLIS SCECINA (9-1) AT CLARKSVILLE (5-5), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The Generals have a tall task in front of them as they host the third-ranked Crusaders, whose lone loss this season was 28-19 to unbeaten Class A No. 1 Indianapolis Lutheran.
“Scecina is a solid, well-coached football team,” Clarksville coach Justin Boser said. “They have been a tough team to prepare for because they are so multiple on offense and defense. They play fast, which will make it tough for us to hit big runs. We are going to have to grind out long drives and score to have an opportunity to pull off the upset. On offense they have a QB who has a strong arm and does a great job scrambling, and their run game has been improving all season. They have multiple backs who can bust big runs if we give them open holes to run through.”
Crusaders quarterback David Mendez, a junior, has completed 50.9 percent of his passes for 1,085 yards and 11 touchdowns (against four interceptions) while also rushing for nine more scores.
Also for Scecina, senior Brandon Fitts-Ramsey has run for 813 yards and 12 TDs while senior wideout Mason Beriault has 20 catches for 526 yards and five touchdowns.
Defensively, the Crusaders allow only 8.8 points per game.
CLASS A SECTIONAL 48: PROVIDENCE (6-3) AT WEST WASHINGTON (7-2), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The Pioneers continue their quest for a sectional title when they visit the Senators, who won back-to-back regional titles in 2019 and 2020 and carry a three-game win streak into this game.
“West Washington is a physical team, and their quarterback is an excellent player. They are exceptionally disciplined and patient on offense. Defensively, you can tell that they are well-coached and practice gap control,” Providence coach Daniel McDonald said.
CLASS 4A SECTIONAL 23: EAST CENTRAL (8-2) AT SILVER CREEK (5-5), 7:30 P.M. TONIGHT
The Dragons face the fourth-ranked Trojans for the fourth time in six postseasons. East Central has won the three previous matchups, including two in shutouts, by a combined score of 101-14.
Offensively the Trojans are led by junior quarterback Cole Burton and junior running back Josh Ringer. Burton has completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 1,420 yards and 17 touchdowns (against six interceptions) while Ringer has rushed for 1,591 yards and 23 TDs.
Defensively, the Trojans allow only 10.1 points per game.
“East Central is a very good high school football team,” Creek coach Dave Papenhaus said. “Offensively they want to run the ball, and have a very good running back to carry the load. Their passing game is also very strong with several tall receivers and a quarterback that can throw it very well from the pocket, or on the run. Defensively they are very aggressive and have great pursuit to the football. They have big and strong kids all over the roster. We have to get the run game going in order to open up our passing game. We have to be able to stop the run and be sound in special teams this week to give ourselves a chance to win.”
CLASS 5A SECTIONAL 16: CASTLE (5-4) AT NEW ALBANY (2-7), 7:30 P.M. TONIGHT
The Bulldogs begin their quest for a second straight sectional title when they host the Knights at Buerk Field.
Castle, which is 17-3 against New Albany over the last 35 years, is led by junior quarterback Caden Gordon and sophomore running back Max McCool. Gordon has completed 58.8 percent of his passes for 834 yards and 13 TDs while McCool has run for 676 yards and nine touchdowns.
The Bulldogs’ hopes rest in their ground game and their defense. Offensively, Elijah Jennings (109.2) and Dakota Johnson (80) combine to average 189.2 rushing yards per game. Defensively, New Albany allows 36.1 points per game so the ‘Dogs will have to be much better than their average on that side of the ball.
CLASS 3A SECTIONAL 32: HERITAGE HILLS (6-4) AT CHARLESTOWN (10-0), 7:30 P.M. TONIGHT
The Pirates continue their quest for their first sectional title since 2014 when they host the Patriots, whose four losses this season have come to teams with a combined record of 34-6.
Heritage Hills is led by the Staples brothers. Shane Staples has rushed for 591 yards and nine touchdowns while Skyler Staples has run for 439 yards and eight TDs.
“It should be a great game. Turnovers and penalties could play a major part,” Charlestown head coach Jason Hawkins said.
These two teams have met five times in the postseason since 1996. The Patriots won the first four matchups, but the Pirates captured the last one, winning 39-37 in a first-round sectional game in 2015.
CLASS 5A SECTIONAL 16: FLOYD CENTRAL (4-5) AT EVANSVILLE NORTH (5-4), 8 P.M. TONIGHT
The Highlanders hope for their fourth postseason win in four years when they visit the Huskies.
North, which averages 212.6 rushing yards per game, is led by senior RB Angelo St. Louis, who has run for 944 yards and 12 TDs this season.