Down! Set! Hut! Welcome back to the Southern Indiana Tuesday Morning Quarterback, which was pushed back to Wednesday this week, where we look back at the news, notes and quotes from the local high school weekend that was, as well as look ahead at what’s to come.
It’s sectional week!
Postseason play gets underway this Friday night with the first games of the 49th annual IHSAA State Tournament.
Locally, seven of our eight teams (save New Albany, which received a bye) are expected to be in action.
In Class 5A, Sectional 16, Jeffersonville will visit Floyd Central in a matchup of familiar foes. It will be the fifth meeting between these two over the past two seasons. The Highlanders won three of those, including a come-from-behind 20-13 triumph at Blair Field back on Sept. 17, but the Red Devils won the one that mattered most, upsetting Floyd 35-28 in the sectional semifinals last year en route to their first title in 13 years.
The Bulldogs, who are favored to win their first sectional title since 2002, await the winner.
In 4A, Sectional 23, Silver Creek will host Martinsville. The Dragons have lost in the first round in each of the last two years, but both of those games were against East Central. This year Creek, which has lost its three games by a total of 10 points, drew away from the No. 5 Trojans, as well as No. 6 Mooresville. The Artesians won’t be a pushover though.
In 3A, Sectional 31, Charlestown will get a chance at redemption when it hosts Greensburg in the first round for the second straight year. The Pirates from Decatur County won last year’s meeting 36-0.
In 2A, Sectional 39, Providence will visit Switzerland County while Clarksville hosts Mitchell in first-round games. The Pioneers are seeking their fifth consecutive appearance in a sectional final while the Generals are looking for their first postseason win since 2013.
In Class A, Sectional 48, Rock Creek visits West Washington for a first-round contest. The Senators tamed the Lions 44-0 back on Sept. 24.
Below is a closer look at the sectional pairings, as well as a brief breakdown, involving our local teams.
CLASS 5A, SECTIONAL 16
Game 1 (1st round): Jeffersonville (3-5) at Floyd Central (3-6), 7 p.m. Friday
Game 2 (semifinal): Seymour (3-5) at Bedford NL (4-4), Oct. 29
Game 3 (semifinal): New Albany (6-3) at Game 1 winner, Oct. 29
Game 4 (final): Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, Nov. 5
Breakdown: The Bulldogs, who haven’t won a sectional since 2002, are the prohibitive favorite here after defeating the other four teams in the field by a combined 73 points during the regular season.
CLASS 4A, SECTIONAL 23
Game 1 (1st): South Dearborn (6-3) at Madison (3-6), 7 p.m. Friday
Game 2 (1st): Martinsville (5-4) at Silver Creek (5-3), 7 p.m. Friday
Game 3 (1st): Mooresville (7-2) at Jennings County (1-8), 7 p.m. Friday
Game 4 (1st): Greenwood (2-7) at East Central (7-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Game 5 (SF): Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, Oct. 29
Game 6 (SF): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, Oct. 29
Game 7 (F): Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, Nov. 5
Breakdown: Mooresville, which has won three straight sectional titles, gets the slight edge over higher-ranked East Central. Those two should meet in a semifinal in the bottom half of the bracket. Things aren’t so clear-cut on the top half of the bracket, which could be up for grabs.
CLASS 3A, SECTIONAL 31
Game 1 (1st): Scottsburg (6-3) at Brownstown Central (9-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Game 2 (1st): Rushville (0-9) at Batesville (5-4), 7 p.m. Friday
Game 3 (1st): Greensburg (3-4) at Charlestown (7-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday
Game 4 (1st): Franklin County (6-3) at Lawrenceburg (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Game 5 (SF): Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, Oct. 29
Game 6 (SF): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, Oct. 29
Game 7 (F): Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, Nov. 5
Lowdown: Lawrenceburg, which has won back-to-back sectional titles and four in the last five years, should be the favorite here, but not by much over unbeaten Brownstown.
CLASS 2A, SECTIONAL 39
Game 1 (1st): Providence (4-5) at Switzerland County (2-6), 7 p.m. Friday
Game 2 (1st): Union County (4-4) at Paoli (5-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Game 3 (1st): Triton Central (5-4) at Eastern (0-6), 7 p.m. Friday
Game 4 (1st): Mitchell (3-5) at Clarksville (2-7), 7 p.m. Friday
Game 5 (SF): Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, Oct. 29
Game 6 (SF): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, Oct. 29
Game 7 (F): Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, Nov. 5
Lowdown: Triton Central, which has won consecutive sectional titles, has to be considered the favorite. However Paoli, which has lost two games by a total of 14 points, could have something to say about that.
CLASS A, SECTIONAL 48
Game 1 (1st): Springs Valley (7-1) at North Daviess (4-5), 7 p.m. Friday
Game 2 (1st): Rock Creek (1-7) at West Washington (3-4), 7 p.m. Friday
Game 3 (1st): Eastern Greene (1-8) at Tecumseh (2-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday
Game 4 (1st): Perry Central (7-2) at North Central (3-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday
Game 5 (SF): Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, Oct. 29
Game 6 (SF): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, Oct. 29
Game 7 (F): Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, Nov. 5
Breakdown: West Washington has won back-to-back sectional championships, but No. 6 Springs Valley is the favorite to claim its first title since 1992. Perry Central is the second choice, but the Blackhawks beat them 17-6 on Oct. 8.
PLAYERS OF WEEK 9
This is just too close to call after a trio of phenomenal performances last Friday night, so we’re splitting it three ways.
Robert Lamar (Clarksville): The junior running back ran nine times for 306 yards and six touchdowns (of 57, 69, 9, 51, 34 and 49 yards) in the Generals’ 69-8 victory over visiting Rock Creek. He also eclipsed the single-season school-record for rushing yards in the game.
Trey Schoen (Silver Creek): The senior scored a school-record six touchdowns — four in the first quarter — in the Dragons’ 61-7 victory over visiting Corydon Central last Friday night. He touched the football only eight times, but ran for two TDs (of 40 and 15 yards), caught two TD passes (of 5 and 7 yards) and returned a punt (57 yards) and a kickoff (84 yards) for scores against the Panthers.
Derell Simmons (New Albany): The senior quarterback accounted for all five of the Bulldogs’ touchdowns, throwing for three and rushing for two, in their 35-16 victory over visiting Floyd Central on Friday night.
GAME BALLS
Josh Andrews (Charlestown): The junior linebacker tallied three tackles, including one for a loss, and picked off a pair of passes in the Pirates’ 35-14 win at Eastern.
Chase Benner (Charlestown): The senior, subbing at quarterback for injured starter Clay McClelland, threw for 124 yards and two touchdowns in the Pirates’ victory.
Caleb Cummings (Clarksville): The junior quarterback completed 3 of 3 passes for 77 yards and a touchdown, while also returning an interception for a TD, in the Generals’ big win over Rock Creek.
Logan Harvey (Charlestown): The sophomore running back ran 14 times for 110 yards and two TDs in the Pirates’ win.
Ja’raylan Johnson (New Albany): The senior wide receiver had six catches for 84 yards and two touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ victory over the rival Highlanders.
Myles Johnson (New Albany): The senior running back ran 19 times for 125 yards in the Bulldogs’ win over Floyd. On defense, the linebacker tallied a team-high-tying 14 tackles.
WEEK 10 LOOK-AHEAD
Jeffersonville (3-5) at Floyd Central (3-6), 7 p.m. Friday: The Red Devils try to carry over the momentum from their 40-14 victory over Jennings County while the Highlanders attempt to bounce back from their loss to rival New Albany.
Martinsville (5-4) at Silver Creek (5-3), 7 p.m. Friday: The Dragons, who scored a season-high 61 points last Friday against Corydon Central, look to carry that over into their game against the Artesians, who have dropped their last two contests — albeit to sixth-ranked Mooresville and 5A Plainfield.
Providence (4-5) at Switzerland County (2-6), 7 p.m. Friday: The Pioneers, who had their two-game win streak ended by North Harrison last Friday night, try to get back on track against the Pacers, who have lost three of their last four.
Mitchell (3-5) at Clarksville (2-7), 7 p.m. Friday: The Generals try to build off the momentum of last Friday’s big victory over Rock Creek when they host the Bluejackets, who have lost four in a row.
Rock Creek (1-7) at West Washington (3-4), 7 p.m. Friday: The Lions look for their first postseason win when they visit the Senators, who beat Creek 44-0 Sept. 24 in Campbellsburg.
Greensburg (3-4) at Charlestown (7-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday: The Pirates from Clark County, who have won seven straight, look to extend that streak when they host the Pirates from Decatur County, who have won back-to-back games after dropping four in a row.
