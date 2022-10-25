HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Seven teams will try to reach sectional finals

Down! Set! Hut! Welcome back to the Southern Indiana Tuesday Morning Quarterback (which was delayed to Wednesday again this week), where we look back at the news, notes and quotes from the local high school weekend that was, as well as look ahead at what’s to come.
Clark County teams went a perfect 4-0 in first-round sectional games last Friday night.
Charlestown and Clarksville won their matchups fairly easily. The Pirates handled Mid-Southern Conference-rival Salem 35-12 in a Class 3A Sectional 32 contest while the Generals, led by another huge performance from standout senior running back Robert Lamar, outscored former MSC foe Eastern 70-42 in a 2A Sectional 39 showdown.
Things weren’t so easy for Providence and Silver Creek. After a scoreless first half, the Pioneers tallied 22 points in the third period en route to a 29-0 victory over visiting Springs Valley in a Class A Sectional 48 contest. Meanwhile the Dragons scored two touchdowns in the final five seconds to pull out a dramatic 53-42 win at Jennings County in a 4A Sectional 23 game.
“Back-to-back wild ones ... (I’m) getting too old for these kinda games,” Creek coach Dave Papenhaus, whose team triumphed 57-50 at Corydon Central in its regular-season finale the week before, joked afterward.
Those wins by the Pirates, Generals, Pioneers and Dragons, along with the fact that Floyd Central, Jeffersonville and New Albany received first-round byes, means that all seven of our local teams — the most in recent memory — will be competing for spots in a sectional final this Friday night.
PLAYER OF WEEK 10
Robert Lamar (Clarksville): The senior running back ran 31 times for 432 yards and eight touchdowns — giving him 2,839 yards and 34 TDs for the season — in the Generals’ 28-point triumph at Eastern.
GAME BALLS
Charles Berkley (Silver Creek): The senior running back toted the ball 29 times for 168 yards and three touchdowns in the Dragons’ thrilling win at Jennings County.
Anthony Davis (Clarksville): The senior linebacker tallied 15 tackles — including 10 solo stops, five for losses and two sacks — while forcing a fumble in the Generals’ big win at Eastern.
Chris Graham (Charlestown): The senior running back carried the ball 16 times for 57 yards and two touchdowns in the Pirates’ 23-point triumph at Salem.
Alex Harden (Charlestown): The senior linebacker recorded 11 total tackles, including 10 solo stops and a quarterback sack, in the Pirates’ victory at Salem.
Luke Kruer (Providence): The junior accounted for 147 all-purpose yards in the Pioneers’ win over Springs Valley. On offense, he had six rushes for 74 yards and two catches for 48. On defense, Kruer contributed six solo tackles, recovered a fumble and picked off a Blackhawks’ pass, which he returned 25 yards for a TD.
Thomas Lynch (Providence): The junior running back carried the ball 11 times for 130 yards and a touchdown in the Pioneers’ win over Springs Valley.
Sean McAfee (Charlestown): The junior linebacker totaled 10 tackles, including seven solo stops and one sack, and defended a pass in the Pirates’ triumph at Salem.
Clay McClelland (Charlestown): The junior quarterback threw for 126 yards and a touchdown (against one interception) while rushing 20 times for 114 yards and another score in the Pirates’ win at Salem.
Tre Martin (Charlestown): The freshman defensive back had eight tackles, including four solo stops, while forcing a fumble in the Pirates’ victory.
Zander Morris (Charlestown): The senior wide receiver had five receptions for 56 yards while also rushing twice for 17 yards and a touchdown in the victory over the Lions.
Kaden Oliver (Silver Creek): The senior quarterback completed 10 of 18 passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns while rushing seven times for 57 yards in the Dragons’ win at Jennings.
Malachi Rios (Charlestown): The senior defensive lineman recorded eight tackles — seven solos and four for losses (including two sacks) — while forcing a fumble in the Pirates’ victory.
Lucas Thomas (Providence): The sophomore linebacker tallied nine tackles, including eight solo stops and four for losses, in the Pioneers’ triumph over Springs Valley.
Cole Tincher (Charlestown): The senior safety had seven stops, including five solos and a sack, while also recovering a fumble in the Pirates’ win at Salem.
Cade Unruh (Providence): The junior ran the ball nine times for 68 yards and two touchdowns in the Pioneers’ win over Springs Valley.
Brian Wall (Providence): The junior safety tallied 10 tackles, including eight solo stops, and also picked off a Springs Valley pass in the Pioneers’ 29-0 triumph over the Blackhawks.
Brody Yates (Clarksville): The sophomore linebacker had 10 tackles, including five solo stops, in the Generals’ victory over Eastern.
WEEK 11 LOOK-AHEAD
Columbus North (4-5) at Jeffersonville (1-7), 7 p.m. Friday: The Red Devils attempt to salvage their season with a win over the Bull Dogs in a Class 6A Sectional 8 semifinal.
Indianapolis Scecina (9-1) at Clarksville (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday: The Generals host the third-ranked Crusaders in a 2A Sectional 39 semifinal.
Providence (6-3) at West Washington (7-2), 7 p.m. Friday: The Pioneers continue their quest for a sectional title when they visit the Senators in a Class A Sectional 48 semi.
East Central (8-2) at Silver Creek (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday: The Dragons face the fourth-ranked Trojans for the fourth time in six seasons in a 4A Sectional 23 semifinal.
Castle (5-4) at New Albany (2-7), 7:30 p.m. Friday: The Bulldogs begin their quest for a second straight sectional title when they host the Knights in a 5A Sectional 16 semi.
Heritage Hills (6-4) at Charlestown (10-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday: The Pirates host the Patriots in a 3A Sectional 32 semifinal.
Floyd Central (4-5) at Evansville North (5-4), 8 p.m. Friday: The Highlanders hope for their fourth postseason win in four years when they visit the Huskies in another 5A Sectional 16 semi.