HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Several area matchups highlight Rivalry Week

Week 3 is Rivalry Week.
There are three games in which both teams are from Clark or Floyd counties. Included among those are Jeffersonville at New Albany, Charlestown at Clarksville and Providence at Silver Creek.
At New Albany, the Red Devils and Bulldogs continue one of the oldest rivalries in the state. Jeff won both meetings last year, including in the sectional semifinals, but New Albany is off to an offensive start — averaging 48.5 points per game.
At Clarksville, the Generals try for their first 3-0 start since 2006, which is also the last time they beat the Pirates. It will be an emotional night as Clarksville honors former head coach Dennis Hawkins, the father of Charlestown coach Jason Hawkins, who passed away last month.
In Sellersburg, the Dragons seek their second straight 3-0 start and their third in four seasons when they host the Pioneers, who look to bounce-back from their season-opening loss at Floyd Central.
Speaking of the Highlanders, they have a huge game tonight at Cincinnati powerhouse Elder. It could be a prove-it game for Floyd.
Also on the road this week is Rock Creek, which travels to Switzerland County tonight.
Below is a closer look at all of the games.
ROCK CREEK AT SWITZERLAND COUNTY
• TIME: 6:30 p.m.
• LOCATION: Vevay.
• RECORDS: Rock Creek 0-1, Switzerland County 1-0.
• COACHES: Rock Creek — Josh Caldwell (2-8 in 2nd year); Switzerland County — Ryan Jesop (17-32 in 6th year).
• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Switzerland County 2-0.
• LAST MEETING: Sept. 27, 2019 — Switzerland County 40, Rock Creek 12: The Pacers outscored the visiting Lions 28-6 in the second half en route to victory.
• NEWS, NOTES, STATS & STORYLINES: This is the first of two meetings this season between the Pacers and Lions. ... The Pacers had their first three scheduled games canceled due to COVID-19. They were eventually able to find a Week 1 foe, Noblesville Home School, which they beat 7-2 Aug. 22. ... Meanwhile the Lions, who lost their season-opener 42-6 to Oldenburg Academy on Aug. 21, had their scheduled Week 2 and 3 games canceled due to the coronavirus. Last week’s contest against Dugger Union was a last-minute cancellation while their Week 3 foe, Indiana Deaf, called off its season entirely. Given that fact, Switzerland and Rock Creek decided to add tonight’s game. The rematch will be Sept. 25 at Woehrle.
• CALDWELL SAYS: “We’re looking forward to playing again. We’ve had some really, really productive practices the past two weeks to get some kinks worked out. If we can control our turnovers and play fundamental football we have a shot at a big win.”
• TICKETS & COVID PROTOCOLS: Rock Creek fans wanting tickets need to get a voucher at the school office in order to purchase game tickets at SCHS.
FLOYD CENTRAL AT CINCINNATI EDLER
• TIME: 7 p.m.
• LOCATION: The Pit, Cincinnati.
• TV/RADIO: http://cools.tjsport.xyz/hsfootball.php OR ehsports.com/media/broacast_page
• RECORDS: Floyd Central 2-0, Cincinnati Edler 0-1.
• COACHES: Floyd Central — James Bragg (16-8 in 3rd year); Elder — Doug Ramsey.
• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: No meetings.
• LAST MEETING: None.
• FC STAT LEADERS: QB Tristan Polk 26-for-32 for 540 yards, 7 TDs; RB Wenkers Wright 35 carries for 270 yards, 2 TDs; WR Kaleb Quenichet 12 receptions for 337 yards, 5 TDs; DE Trace Richards 11 tackles; LB Colin Cummins 10 tackles.
• NEWS, NOTES & STORYLINES: The Highlanders look to build off the momentum of their first two games, in which they outscored their foes 83-6. ... The Panthers are coming off a 53-52 double-overtime loss to rival La Salle. Junior QB Ben Hambleton completed 19 of 26 passes for 253 yards. Drew Ramsey, who also took some snaps at QB, had eight catches for 73 yards and a TD while also running for 87 yards and three more scores. Six-foot-6 WR Scott Nieman had six receptions for 129 yards and two TDs. Elder has used 92 offensive formations in its first two games, according to Bragg.
• BRAGG SAYS: “It’s one of the best teams in Ohio. They’ve earned their reputation and our kids are excited about it. This is probably the game of a lifetime in high school in terms of the venue and the team they play.”
CHARLESTOWN AT CLARKSVILLE
• TIME: 7 p.m.
• LOCATION: Newcom Field.
• RECORDS: Charlestown 0-2 (0-2 in Mid-Southern Conference); Clarksville 2-0 (2-0).
• COACHES: Charlestown — Jason Hawkins (95-39 in 13th year at CHS, 101-52 in 15th overall); Clarksville — Justin Boser (5-17, in 3rd year).
• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Charlestown 24-13 (Pirates have won last 13 in a row).
• LAST MEETING: Sept. 6, 2019 — Charlestown 49, Clarksville 14: Marion Lukes ran for 229 yards and two TDs to lead the Pirates .
• CHARLESTOWN STAT LEADERS: QB Chase Benner 3-25-1-103, 1 TD; RB/LB Deke Brown 12-40 rushing/19 tackles; RB Deven Lukes 17-35; WR Matt Henning 3-103, 1 TD; DL Lucas Gagnon 13 tackles.
• CLARKSVILLE STAT LEADERS: QB Keyshawn Minor 16-24-0-281, 4 TDs & 30-83, 1 TD; RB Robert Lamar 32-222, 3 TDs; WR Dae’von Fuqua 3-58, 1 TD; WR Dakota Capps 5-87, 1 TD; LB Austin Hattabaugh 23 tackles; DL Sam Stewart 14 tackles.
• NEWS, NOTES & STORYLINES: The Pirates try to bounce back from last week’s 42-7 loss at Brownstown Central. This could be the first game for high-profile transfer OL Kiyaunta Goodwin. Charlestown has won the last 13 in this series by an average of 38.2 points per game. ... The Generals are 2-0 for the first time since 2014. They’ll try for their first 3-0 start since 2006, which was also the last time they beat Charlestown. Clarksville will honor its nine seniors — Minor, Dae’von Fuqua, Larry Spaulding, Stewart, Jake Cummings, Hattabaugh, Marquis Forward, Tyler Goldman and Ethan Trinkle — before the game. ... Clarksville will also honor former coach Dennis Hawkins prior to kickoff.
• BOSER SAYS: “Tonight should be our toughest test so far. We have had a come-from-behind win and a blowout win, I anticipate this week to be a back-and-forth game. Offensively we look to continue with a balanced attack. Last week we had five different players score — Keyshawn Minor, Robert Lamar, Dakota Capps, Morgan Capps and Marquis Forward. Defensively, we are looking to pick up from last week. We have only allowed six points on defense in the last six quarters, led by Jake Cummings, Larry Spaulding, Sam Stewart, and Austin Hattabaugh. ... We look forward to an exciting atmosphere.”
• TICKETS & COVID PROTOCOLS: No tickets available at the gate. ... There will be a seating capacity of 250 per bleacher section. ... Everyone in attendance must wear a mask at all times and practice social distancing.
JEFFERSONVILLE AT NEW ALBANY
• TIME: 7 p.m.
• LOCATION: Buerk Field.
• RADIO: WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM.
• RECORDS: Jeffersonville 1-1 (1-0); New Albany 2-0.
• COACHES: Jeffersonville — Isaac Parker (5-8 in 2nd year); New Albany — Steve Cooley (16-16 in 4th year, 138-131 in 26th year overall).
• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Jeffersonville 28-17 (Red Devils won both meetings last year).
• LAST MEETING: Nov. 1, 2019 — Jeffersonville 23, New Albany 7: Jordan Ferguson ran for 170 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Red Devils to victory in a Class 5A Sectional 16 semifinal.
• NEWS, NOTES, STATS & STORYLINES: The Red Devils look to build off of their 28-7 win at Seymour last Friday night. Jeff’s special teams were huge in that victory as the Red Devils returned a kickoff for a TD, recovered an onside kick, blocked a punt for a touchdown, then forced a fumble on the ensuing kickoff for a scoop & score TD. ... The Bulldogs try to build off the momentum of their first two victories, in which they scored 97 points. Myles Johnson and Kyondre Winford have carried much of the load offensively for the ‘Dogs, they’ll try to keep it rolling against the Red Devils. New Albany is seeking its second 3-0 start in three years.
• PARKER SAYS: ”It’s going to be a fun one. Anytime Jeff and New Albany meet in anything it’s a rivalry, it’s hyper-competitive. ... They’re fast all over the field and they’re physical. We’ve just got to be us and we’ve got to maintain our identity.”
• COOLEY SAYS: ”It’s a big game for both teams. It’s a rivalry game, it’s our first conference game and a crosstown rivalry. We need some of our key young players to step up and be the next-man-up in mentality for this game. I’m excited to see our kids play in this type of game. We will be ready and so will they. “
• TICKETS & COVID PROTOCOLS: There may be tickets available at the gate. ... There’s a maximum of 950 spectators at Buerk Field. ... Everyone in attendance must wear a mask at all times and practice social distancing.
PROVIDENCE AT SILVER CREEK
• TIME: 7 p.m.
• LOCATION: Sellersburg.
• RADIO/TV: WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM and youtube.com/glicod.
• RECORDS: Providence 0-1; Silver Creek 2-0.
• COACHES: Providence — Daniel McDonald (0-1 in 1st year); Silver Creek — Dave Papenhaus (10-2 in 2nd year).
• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Silver Creek 2-1.
• LAST MEETING: Sept. 6, 2019 — Silver Creek 27, Providence 0: QB Dylan Meyers ran for 83 yards and two TDs, while the Dragons’ defense held the Pioneers to less than 100 yards of offense.
• NEWS, NOTES, STATS & STORYLINES: The Pioneers try to bounce back from their 42-0 loss at Floyd Central last Friday night. ... The Dragons look to carry over the momentum from their first two victories, in which they outscored their foes 67-14. Creek seeks its second straight 3-0 start and its third in four years.
• MCDONALD SAYS: “Silver Creek looks the part. They are big, fast and aggressive on defense. Offensively, they have a stable of backs, each of whom can score on any play. Their offensive line is very physical. I’m looking for our guys to execute and play within themselves.”
• PAPENHAUS SAYS: “Providence presents a unique challenge for us this week. There are a lot of unknowns, as we only have one game to see them on film, and that was against a very good Floyd Central team. Providence plays hard and their defense will present us a lot of challenges. We will need to establish our run game early, and not give up big plays defensively. We will need to focus on tackling this week, because they have some nice skill players that run hard.”
• TICKETS & COVID PROTOCOLS: As of Thursday night there were about 100 tickets remaining. They can be purchased at the gate, which opens at 6 p.m. ... There’s a maximum of 750 spectators. ... All attendees must remain within their section. All sections will include portable restrooms, hand-washing stations, hand-sanitizing stations and concessions. ... Lawn chairs are encouraged. ... There will be no pass outs. ... Everyone in attendance must wear a mask at all times and practice social distancing.