HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Several start season with statements

Down! Set! Hut! Welcome back to the Southern Indiana Tuesday Morning Quarterback, where we look back at the news, notes and quotes from the local high school weekend that was, as well as look ahead at what’s to come.
Friday night’s season-openers were earmarked by two things — storms and statements.
The kickoffs of four of the five area games were delayed around two hours by lightning. Once the teams hit the field, though, several made some strong statements.
At Floyd Central, the Highlanders lived up to their preseason hype, rolling to a 41-6 win over Jeffersonville.
Over in Sellersburg, Silver Creek was very impressive in its 40-6 victory over visiting Charlestown.
Meanwhile in Clarksville, the host Generals weathered the storm — quite literally — in their come-from-behind 15-13 triumph over Scottsburg.
No team, though, made a bigger statement than New Albany. The Bulldogs outscored Bloomington South, the reigning Class 5A regional champs, 34-21 in the second half en route to a 47-35 win.
“A lot of people did not expect it, so it was really good to win and show people what we can do and what we’re made of,” said New Albany junior running back/wide receiver Myles Johnson, who scored four touchdowns in the game.
The Bulldogs took some lumps last year, going 4-6 with a relatively young roster. If Friday night is any indication, Steve Cooley’s team has grown up in a hurry.
“It was a great night,” Cooley said. “Our kids, they were ready to play at 7 o’clock, then the lightning strike and all of that (happened). It was one of those things where they were focused and we had to unwind them, then we went in the gym and two hours later we finally got a kickoff. They jacked it back up and were ready to play and took the ball and went right down the field and scored. That was one of those things, we moved most of the night against them, we were very fortunate.
“Our defense made some stops, our kicking game came through for us, on a bobbled kickoff, we recovered it and we used that momentum to go down and score. For the most part it was a great team effort — offense, defense and kicking game.”
PLAYER OF WEEK 1
Myles Johnson (New Albany): The junior started Friday night’s game against South at wide receiver, but shifted over to running back when classmate Kyondre Winford got banged up. The result was 237 yards and four touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 47-35 victory.
“I came in to help Dre out at running back and I just did my thing,” Johnson said.
The 6-foot, 190-pound Johnson credited his offseason work, as well as his offensive line, for the big game.
“My O-line helped me out a lot,” he said. “(Plus) I put on some more weight this year so that helped me run and break some tackles as well.”
GAME BALLS
Deke Brown (Charlestown): On defense, the senior recorded a team-high 11 tackles. On offense, he ran for 40 yards in the Pirates’ season-opening loss to Silver Creek.
Dae’von Fuqua (Clarksville): The senior wide receiver/running back scored a touchdown and tallied the game-winning two-point conversion in the Generals’ 15-13 victory over visiting Scottsburg.
Ben Landers (Silver Creek): The senior scored a pair of TDs, one rushing and one receiving, in the Dragons’ season-opening 40-6 win over Charlestown.
Tristan Polk (Floyd Central): The senior quarterback completed 10 of 14 passes for 233 yards and three touchdowns in the Highlanders’ 41-6 victory over Jeffersonville.
Kaleb Quenichet (Floyd Central): The senior wide receiver recorded five receptions for 123 yards and two TDs.
Trey Schoen (Silver Creek): The junior ran for 40 yards and two touchdowns in the Dragons’ 40-6 win over Charlestown. He also had a TD called back by penalty.
Wenkers Wright (Floyd Central): The senior running back carried the ball 18 times for 163 yards and three touchdowns in the Highlanders’ season-opening victory.
WEEK 2 LOOK-AHEAD
Charlestown (0-1, 0-1) at Brownstown Central (0-0, 0-0), 7 p.m.: The Pirates try to bounce back from their season-opening loss to Silver Creek.
Clarksville (1-0, 1-0) at Eastern (0-1), 7 p.m.: The Generals are looking for their first 2-0 start since 2014.
Dugger Union (0-0) at Rock Creek (0-1), 7 p.m.: The Lions would love to duplicate last year’s 48-0 triumph.
Jeffersonville (0-1) at Seymour (0-1), 7 p.m.: The Red Devils look to rebound from their season-opening loss at Floyd.
New Albany (1-0) at Eastern Hancock (1-0), 7 p.m.: The Bulldogs make the more than 2-hour trip north to face junior QB Houston Swan, who threw for 386 yards and four touchdowns in the Royals’ season-opening 45-21 win over Alexandria.
Providence (0-0) at Floyd Central (1-0), 7 p.m.: Daniel McDonald’s debut comes against the highly-touted Highlanders.
Salem (0-1, 0-1) at Silver Creek (1-0, 1-0), 7 p.m.: The Dragons look to carry over the momentum of their decisive victory over Charlestown.