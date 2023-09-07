Week 4 of the season is upon us.
Below is a quick glance at each of tonight’s games involving teams from Clark and Floyd counties.
SEYMOUR (2-1, 2-0) AT FLOYD CENTRAL (2-1, 0-0), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The Owls, the reigning co-champs of the Hoosier Hills Conference, visit Ron Weigleb Stadium tonight in a game that could go a long way toward determining this year’s league winner.
A Seymour victory would put it in a very good spot heading into next week’s home game against Bedford North Lawrence, last season’s other co-champ.
The Highlanders, however, have plenty of motivation heading into tonight’s contest. The Owls beat Floyd 22-15 last year thanks to a last-second touchdown pass.
Speaking of passing, the Highlanders — whose secondary was exploited in their season-opening loss at Louisville St. Xavier — hope to slow down Seymour’s explosive pass-and-catch combo of quarterback Bret Perry and receiver Jaylan Johnson. Perry threw for 470 yards and five touchdowns, while Johnson hauled in eight receptions for 248 yards and two scores, in the Owls’ season-opening 51-49 loss to Greenwood.
This one could be a shootout.
PROVIDENCE (3-0) AT CLARKSVILLE (0-3), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The Town Championship will be on the line when the perfect Pioneers visit the winless Generals at Guy Newcom Field.
Providence has dominated this series in recent years, winning 12 of the past 13 meetings, including 42-20 last season at Murphy Stadium.
In spite of its 53-20 loss at Charlestown last Friday night, Clarksville had 231 yards on the ground. Freshman quarterback Christian Lee ran nine times for 118 yards and two touchdowns while senior Max Scowden had six rushes for 74 yards and a TD.
If the Generals can effectively run the ball against the Pioneers it would keep the visitors’ explosive offense (Providence is putting up 51.3 points per game) off the field.
JEFFERSONVILLE (0-3) AT FERN CREEK (2-1), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The Red Devils, who have lost 12 of their last 13 games dating back to 2021, look for that elusive first victory when they venture across the Ohio River to visit the Tigers.
Fern Creek is led by running back Mykel Malone, who has run 48 times for 420 yards (140 per game) and five touchdowns in the Tigers’ first three games.
Jeff, which only trailed BNL 15-14 last Friday night before losing 49-20, would love to put together a complete game.
NEW ALBANY (1-2, 1-0) AT BEDFORD NORTH LAWRENCE (1-2, 1-0), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
The Bulldogs try to carry over the momentum from last Friday’s 41-20 victory over Jennings County when they visit the Stars, last year’s HHC co-champs.
BNL has won three of the past four meetings, including 45-21 last year at Buerk Field when Cal Gates ran for a school-record 270 yards and three touchdowns. The Stars should again rely heavily on their running game. Gates has run for 216 yards and three TDs through the first three games while quarterback Memphis Louden has rushed for 169 and two TDs and Piaire Childs has run for 156 and two scores of his own.
When Louden does throw the ball it’s usually to one of the running backs or 6-2 senior Ryker Hughes, who has four catches for 141 yards and a touchdown.
The good news for New Albany is that junior quarterback Kenny Watson is expected to be back on the field. The southpaw guided the Bulldogs to TDs on their first two possessions before suffering an injury to his left hand.
Like the Seymour-Floyd game, this too could be a shootout.
EASTERN (1-2, 0-1) AT SILVER CREEK (1-2, 1-1), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The Dragons will try to rebound from their big defeat at Floyd Central when they host the Musketeers, who are coming off a lopsided loss (42-0 to Brownstown Central) of their own.
Silver Creek has owned their series in recent years, winning the last 10 meetings. The Dragons have averaged 42.4 points per game in those victories.
New Silver Creek quarterback Kedon Ward has completed 64.3 percent of his passes for three TDs against one interception so far. Junior Jamari Powell leads the Dragons in rushing with 35 carries for 215 yards and four TDs while fellow junior Darius Gray has 15 catches for 161 yards and a TD. Additionally, senior Bryce Henderson is averaging 130 all-purpose yards per game.
Eastern is led by junior running back Brayden Jones, who has run 45 times for 350 yards (116.7 per game) and four touchdowns thus far.
CHARLESTOWN (2-1, 1-1) AT NORTH HARRISON (3-0, 3-0), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The Pirates look to build off of last week’s big win over Clarksville when they visit the Cougars, who are off to a great start. North Harrison has outscored its first three foes by a combined score of 111-33.
The run-happy Cougars are averaging 302 rushing yards per game. Colten McKinney, one of six different players with at least 16 carries so far for North Harrison, leads the way. The junior has rushed 34 times for 245 yards (81.7 per game) and one touchdown. Meanwhile, sophomore Bryce Fessel and junior quarterback David Langdon have run for four TDs apiece.
Keep in mind, though, that Charlestown has won five straight in this series, including 39-13 last year.
The Pirates are paced by senior quarterback Clay McClelland, who has completed 22 of 37 passes for 396 yards (132 per game) and six touchdowns against only one interception. He’s also run 43 times for 242 yards (80.7 per game) and three more TDs.
On the flip side, sophomore linebacker Boomer Hester leads the defense. He has 29 total tackles (9.7 per game) through the first three games.
ROCK CREEK (1-2) AT PURDUE POLYTECHNIC (1-2), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The Lions try to get back on the winning track when they visit the Techies.
Purdue Poly is led by junior quarterback Solomon Livingston, who has thrown for 347 yards and four TDs while also running for five scores.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.