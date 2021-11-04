HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Seymour similar to 'Dogs of 2 years ago

NEW ALBANY — When New Albany coach Steve Cooley looks at Seymour, he sees a lot of similarities between the Owls and his own team from two years ago.
That’s because Cooley’s 2019 Bulldogs, who went 4-6, featured several sophomore starters.
“Before the (Oct. 8) game I told Coach Moore, I said, ‘Tyson, this was us two years ago,’” Cooley recalled earlier this week. “I said, ‘Enjoy it and watch the growing pains and work through it and win as many games as you can with young kids because when they’re juniors and seniors you’re going to be able to score a lot of points with that group of kids.’ We’re kind of on the other end of that right now.”
Led by a large group of seniors, many of whom were key contributors on the team that took its lumps two years ago, New Albany is one win away from its first sectional title in 19 years.
The Bulldogs (7-3) host Seymour (4-5) at 7 p.m. tonight at Buerk Field in the Class 5A, Sectional 16 championship game.
Since dropping its first two games (50-20 at 5A No. 8 Bloomington South and 63-24 to 3A No. 2 Gibson Southern), New Albany has won seven of its last eight. Included in that run was a 48-27 win over the Owls at Bulleit Stadium that helped the Bulldogs capture their first Hoosier Hills Conference title since 2002.
“Like I told the kids, ‘You’ve got to be able to deal with success. Everybody wants tickets to the game and everybody’s texting and calling, telling you how great you are, and this is a big moment. We’ve got to focus on practice. We’ve got to focus on us and what got us here,’” said Cooley, whose team’s lone loss since late August was a 69-45 setback to Bloomington North on Sept. 24. “So we’ve spent a lot of time on fundamentals and getting better at the basics of the game of football and doing what we do. It’s been a good week of practice.”
He’s hoping that will carryover to tonight, when the Bulldogs try for their sixth straight win over Seymour.
The Owls, who are coming off an 18-10 win at Bedford North Lawrence in the sectional semifinals, are led by sophomore quarterback Bret Perry. Perry accounted for all three of his team’s touchdowns (two rushing, one passing) in last week’s victory over the Stars.
So far this season Perry has completed 101 of 183 passes for 1,460 yards and 15 touchdowns. He’s also the team’s top rusher with 112 carries for 454 yards and four TDs. His top receiving target is freshman Jaylan Johnson, who has 59 catches for 744 yards and 10 TDs.
“They’re really talented,” Cooley said of the Owls. “They’ve got a quarterback that can make plays, running or throwing, and they’ve got some really good, athletic young receivers that can make plays. We’re going to have a challenge in front of us, but our kids have had a good week of practice and we’ve already seen’em and we know what they do. They’ve made some adjustments the last two weeks, the last two games they’ve played, but we’ll be ready.”
In the Bulldogs’ big win at Seymour last month, senior quarterback Derell Simmons threw for four touchdowns and ran for another score in New Albany’s 21-point triumph. Also for the ‘Dogs, Kyondre Winford ran five times for 120 yards and a TD while DeJon Winburn had five catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns.
All three of those players were starters as sophomores and again last season, when the Bulldogs improved to 6-3.
“Now the seniors, they’ve been doing it for so long that they’re correcting the young kids, they’re getting the young guys lined up,” Cooley said. “They’re coaching mistakes before I can go out there and coach them during practice. When your players become like coaches on the field, they have some input and they can talk to you and they can speak like they’re coaches and say, ‘Here’s what they’re doing. Here’s what’s going on.’ That just comes with experience. We’re very fortunate to have those type of kids right now that understand the game of football and what we’re trying to do within our structure.”
Tonight those same seniors have their eyes on the prize — the sectional trophy.
“I’m really glad that we have the opportunity to do that because so far we’ve made a lot of progress throughout the whole season and we’ve been making history a lot,” said senior offensive and defensive lineman Antwoine Burnside. “As long as we keep our heads good, and a good mindset, we should win.”
“We struggled because it was a young team two years ago and last year, but we’ve bonded together and grew together,” senior offensive tackle Blake Osborne added. “We all know how we can play. It’s a great feeling. We haven’t been here in about 20 years and we’re going to do a great job.”