Football, like other sports, is a game of breaks. Silver Creek has found that out the hard way.
The Dragons played without starting quarterback Dylan Meyers on Friday night, and will continue to for the next couple of weeks at least.
The junior sustained a broken ankle late in Silver Creek’s Week 3 win at Providence.
“It was a clean break,” first-year Dragons coach Dave Papenhaus reported. “They’re thinking [he’ll be out] probably three to six weeks. It’s probably going to be closer to the three.”
Meyers had done well in his first three varsity starts, completing 18 of 38 passes for 244 yards and two TDs while rushing for 115 yards and three more scores. More importantly, he led Silver Creek to a trio of victories.
Junior running back Ben Landers, who had 16 carries for 32 yards and a TD in the first three weeks, has stepped in for Meyers.
“We felt like we didn’t want to throw our JV quarterback in there. We knew that we needed to get a little bit more depth at running back, so this just really forced our hand to,” Papenhaus said.
It didn't hurt that Landers wasn't unfamiliar with the QB position, having watched his older brother, Josh, start there for the Dragons the last three years.
“That was one of the worries, would he feel pressure having those shoes to fill? But Ben’s a pretty unflappable kid, he’s a freaking dude. He jumped right in there and he killed it for his debut,” Papenhaus said.
In Meyers' stead, Landers completed 1 of 3 passes for 29 yards and a touchdown while running 13 times for 85 yards and another score in the Dragons' 37-12 triumph over Eastern. The only pass he completed was a 29-yard TD pass to Easton Messer in the second quarter.
“Once Ben hit the long ball and threw that touchdown pass he got pretty comfortable pretty quick,” Papenhaus said.
While Meyers will definitely miss Friday night’s game at Scottsburg, as well as the following week’s contest against Clarksville, there’s a chance he could return Oct. 4 at North Harrison or, more likely, Oct. 11 when the Dragons play at fellow unbeaten Brownstown Central in what will likely be the de facto Mid-Southern Conference championship game.
“He could be cleared the Wednesday before North Harrison,” Papenhaus said. “We’re not sure, but the potential is there he could be back for Brownstown. It just depends on how it feels and everything.”
In the meantime, though, Papenhaus and the Silver Creek coaches are using the loss of Meyers as a teaching moment.
“We’ve talked to the kids and told them there’s always going to be adversity. It comes in different faces and fronts. Losing the starting quarterback’s a toughie, but at the end of the day we can sit back and feel sorry for ourselves, or do what we can do and rise to the occasion,” Papenhaus said.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
This is as much of a no-doubter as many of his breakaway touchdown runs were Friday night. Floyd Central junior Wenkers Wright ran for 362 yards — giving him an even 1,000 through the first four games of the season — and five touchdowns — of 41, 82, 55, 44 and 60 yards — in the Highlanders' 50-14 triumph over archrival New Albany.
WEEK 4’S OTHER TOP PERFORMERS
Bo Braunecker (Charlestown): The senior linebacker had 14 tackles, including three for losses, in the Pirates’ victory at North Harrison.
Deke Brown (Charlestown): The junior safety tallied 15 tackles in the Pirates’ win over the Cougars.
Johnathon Browning (Rock Creek): The senior quarterback completed 6 of 11 passes for 243 yards and four touchdowns while running 16 times for 121 yards and a TD in the Lions’ 38-36 loss to Crawford County. He also had five tackles on defense.
Luis Corrales (Rock Creek): The senior wide receiver had five receptions for 221 yards and 4 TDs in the Lions’ loss to Crawford. The linebacker also recorded six tackles.
Colin Flake (Providence): The senior running back had five carries for 51 yards and a TD as well as two receptions for 94 yards and another touchdown in the Pioneers’ victory over Clarksville.
Myles Johnson (New Albany): The sophomore running back ran 17 times for 147 yards, including a 92-yard TD, in the Bulldogs’ loss to Floyd Central.
Marion Lukes (Charlestown): The senior running back gained 225 yards and ran for two TDs on only 11 carries in the Pirates’ win at North Harrison.
Easton Messer (Silver Creek): The sophomore running back ran 13 times for 85 yards and three touchdowns and also had a 29-yard TD catch in the Dragons’ win over Eastern.
QUOTE OF FRIDAY NIGHT
“He’s a dude, everybody knows it. It’s not lying. We know if we get a crease he can go 99 [yards] real quick,” Floyd Central head coach James Bragg said of Wright after his performance against the Bulldogs.
LOOKING AHEAD
Here’s a quick glance at next Friday’s games.
Providence (2-2) at Charlestown (2-2): Both teams look to build off Friday night wins.
Jeffersonville (1-3, 1-1) at Floyd Central (3-1, 1-0): The Red Devils try to bounce back from their loss at Columbus East, while the Highlanders took for their fourth consecutive victory.
Salem (2-2, 2-2) at Clarksville (1-3, 1-2): The Generals will try to bounce back from back-to-back losses.
Silver Creek (4-0, 3-0) at Scottsburg (2-2, 2-2): The Dragons look to continue their perfect start to the season against the Warriors, who outlasted Corydon Central 26-20 in triple-OT Friday night.
Columbus East (2-2, 1-0) at New Albany (1-3, 0-2): The Bulldogs look to bounce back from three straight road defeats as they return home to face the Olympians.
Jasonville Community at Rock Creek (1-3): The Lions try to rebound from consecutive losses.
