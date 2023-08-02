SELLERSBURG — Dave Papenhaus’ players have had an extra pep in their step recently.
“I think it’s given them a little extra juice,” the Silver Creek head coach said following Wednesday’s practice.
The “it” in this case is the Dragons’ brand-new, multi-million-dollar field and stadium, which are part of the on-going construction projects at Silver Creek.
The Dragons got on their new home turf for the first time last week and started official practices on it this week.
“Ever since we’ve been on this new field I feel like the energy’s been a little up-lifted,” senior tight end/safety Tyler Bach said. “We’re all excited to play and we’re ready for Charlestown Week 1.”
“It’s better than what all of us have dreamed of,” senior lineman Sam Garing added.
The Dragons’ new facility, which will be named Hunter Station Pizza Stadium, is slated to be ready for their season-opener Aug. 18 against the rival Pirates in the annual “Battle of 403.”
“I hope we can fill this place up,” Papenhaus said.
The turf replaces the old grass field that the Dragons have played on since 2012 — the second full season after Silver Creek revived its program.
“It’s nice to be able to have the actual full-size field,” Papenhaus said. “The biggest thing is just having all the landmarks and the field being exact, as opposed to me stepping it off and then painting crooked lines.
“It’s just nice having a spot where we can film practice and really spread the guys out and be able to get all the position groups without kind of running into each other and being in each other’s hair. It’s definitely a big plus.”
It also lessens the time the Dragons will spend on their old practice field, which is next to Highway 31.
“It’s also nice having a ton of space,” Papenhaus said. “There’s no highway right next to you, and no chain-link fence and barb-wire right on the other side.”
“It’s nice for sure,” Bach added.
The players agree, though, there’s one thing that would make it even better — a win on opening night.
“We’re just all excited to play on it, in front of a big crowd, and hopefully we’re going to get a win for’em,” Bach said.
