HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Stars aplenty on the field last Friday night

Down! Set! Hut! Welcome back to the Southern Indiana Tuesday Morning Quarterback, where we look back at the news, notes and quotes from the local high school weekend that was, as well as look ahead at what’s to come.
This week we’re in hurry-up mode so we’re going to cut right to the Chase (Benner) in the wake of Week 8, which saw Silver Creek beat Brownstown Central and win the Mid-Southern Conference title in one fell swoop while Floyd Central, New Albany, Jeffersonville and Providence also posted big victories.
PLAYER OF WEEK 8
Matthew Henning (Charlestown): The senior wide receiver had a career performance, setting a pair of single-game program records in the Pirates’ 35-34 loss at Salem last Friday night.
Henning, who entered the game with eight receptions for 157 yards and a touchdown on the season, hauled in four receptions — all touchdowns — for a single-game school record of 235 yards. His four TD catches were also a program record.
GAME BALLS
Chase Benner (Charlestown): The junior quarterback completed 5 of 9 passes for 238 yards and four touchdowns — all to Henning — in the Pirates’ one-point loss at Salem.
Jordan Ferguson (Jeffersonville): The senior ran for four touchdowns as the Red Devils got right with a 41-14 win at Jennings County on Friday night.
Jeremy Gettelfinger (Providence): The senior running back ran 17 times for 156 yards — an average of 9.2 per carry — and also threw a touchdown pass in the Pioneers’ 29-21 victory over visiting Milan on Friday night. On defense the strong safety had seven tackles, including one for loss, and recovered a fumble in Providence’s second straight win.
Myles Johnson (New Albany): The junior ran for 163 yards and one touchdown in the Bulldogs’ 47-41 victory over visiting Madison on Friday night. He also had a 51-yard TD reception in New Albany’s second win in a row.
Ben Landers (Silver Creek): The senior running back ran 21 times for 165 yards — an average of 7.9 per carry — and a touchdown in the Dragons’ 42-14 victory over visiting Brownstown Central to clinch their first MSC title.
Dylan Meyers (Silver Creek): The senior quarterback completed 8 of 9 passes for 221 yards and a trio of touchdown passes, posting a 167.8 QB rating along the way, in the Dragons’ benchmark victory over the Braves. He also ran for 27 yards and a touchdown.
Jaxon Murphy (Providence): The senior quarterback ran 28 times for 122 yards and a trio of touchdowns in the Pioneers’ win over the Indians. On defense Murphy, a defensive back, also made a team-high eight tackles.
Tristan Polk (Floyd Central): The senior quarterback completed 9 of 11 passes for 170 yards and three touchdowns in the Highlanders’ 42-14 win at Bedford North Lawrence on Friday night.
Trey Schoen (Silver Creek): The junior accounted for 270 yards of total offense and three touchdowns in the Dragons’ big win over Brownstown. Schoen ran five times for 83 yards and a TD while also making seven catches for 187 yards and two more TDs.
Kyondre Winford (New Albany): The junior ran for 172 yards and two touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ win over Madison. He also returned a late kickoff 93 yards for a score.
Wenkers Wright (Floyd Central): The senior running back ran 17 times for 224 yards and three TDs (of 14, 34 and 15 yards) in the Highlanders’ rout of the Stars. He also caught two passes for 24 yards, including a 11-yard TD toss from Polk.
WEEK 9 LOOK-AHEAD
Clarksville (3-5, 2-5) at North Harrison (5-3, 4-3), 7 p.m.: The Generals will try to end their four-game losing streak when they visit the Cougars.
Eastern (0-7, 0-6) at Charlestown (2-6, 2-5), 7 p.m.: The Pirates look to end their four-game losing streak when they host the winless Musketeers.
Silver Creek (8-0, 7-0) at Corydon Central (5-2, 4-2), 7 p.m.: The Dragons look to cap off a perfect regular season when they visit the Panthers, who have won two in a row and four of their last five.
Seymour (3-5, 3-2) at Floyd Central (6-2, 4-1), 7 p.m.: The Highlanders look for their third straight win when they host the Owls, who have lost three in a row.
Jeffersonville (2-5, 1-4) at Bedford NL (2-6, 2-3), 7 p.m.: The Red Devils try to carry over the momentum from their win at Jennings County when they visit the Stars, who have lost four in a row.
New Albany (5-2, 3-2) at Jennings County (1-7, 0-5), 7 p.m.: The Bulldogs look for their third straight win when they visit the Panthers, who are winless in HHC play.
Linton-Stockton (5-3) at Providence (3-4), 7:30 p.m.: The Pioneers try for their third win in a row when they host the Miners, who have scored at least 50 points in two of their last three games.