HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Stingy Pirates stifle Pioneers

CHARLESTOWN — Before the season started, Charlestown coach Jason Hawkins said he liked his defense.
For Hawkins, he’s seen the fruits of those positive glimpses.
The Charlestown defense has allowed just one score in the last two games and turned in a late-game defensive stand to preserve a 13-7 win over county-rival Providence on Friday night at Reis Field.
Clinging to a 13-7 lead, Charlestown (3-2) watched the Pioneers push the ball to its 5.
After a bad snap on second down, Providence’s Colin Flake, who had exploded for 97 second-half yards, was tackled at the 11. On the next play, the Charlestown defense again came after Flake and caught him at the 13.
“That [the bad snap] helped a lot actually,” Charlestown senior linebacker Bo Braunecker said.
On fourth down, Providence quarterback Bishop Edwards sprinted to the left and was caught by Charlestown linebacker Addison Logsdon, who was blitzing from the backside.
“[Making that stop] was one of the best feeling ever, knowing my defense just won the game for us," Braunecker said.
"That’s fun to watch kids make plays at the end of the game and get a win," Hawkins added. "I’ve been on both sides of it, and it’s tough for the losing team and feels good for the winning team.
The stop gave the Pirates their third consecutive win.
“Our kids deserved it,” Hawkins said. “We had a great week of practice. Our defense makes plays when they have to.”
Meanwhile, Providence coach Larry Denison pointed to execution.
“We just put ourselves in a hole with the bad snap,” he said. “[However], the guys played with a lot of heart. We had some guys banged up and playing both ways.
“You hate to lose a game like that to a really good team."
For the second straight week, Charlestown played to a scoreless first half.
In the third quarter, the Pirates came out and went to a Power-I formation and — for the most part — just tossed it to Eastern Kentucky recruit Marion Lukes.
Lukes came through with a couple of touchdowns — an 18-yarder in the first drive of the third quarter and a 46-yarder on the second play of the next drive.
In the third quarter, he ran 10 times for 130 yards. He finished with 179 yards on 17 carries.
“Our line did a good job,” Hawkins said of the move to a more powerful gameplan. “Maybe we should have done more of that in the first half. . . I really felt our line played one of its better games tonight. Our line blocked really well.”
With Charlestown up 13-0 after the 46-yard run by Lukes, Providence (2-3) came right back with a long scoring run of its own.
Colin Flake, showing his considerable speed, broke through the left side and raced to the end zone for a 67-yard TD run with 3:23 left in the third quarter.
“He’s got some speed,” Denison said of Flake.