SALEM – The Silver Creek defense was stout and kept Salem at bay until the offense could get in gear as the Dragons pulled away in the second half to post a 33-12 win in a Mid-Southern Conference football game on Friday night at Graves Field.
“The defense has been our anchor this year,” said Silver Creek coach Dave Papenhaus. “They kept their composure and gave us a place to stand.”
Salem took the opening possession of the game and moved down the field to the Silver Creek 17-yard line. That’s where the Dragons defense drew the line. On third and three at the 12, senior Taylor Betts had a tackle at the line. On fourth and three, senior Peyton Delucio did the same thing and the Dragons took over at their own 12.
The Silver Creek offense used the pitch and sweep to move the chains – sophomore Easton Messer turned the corner and gained 16 yards to the 28-yard line. The Dragons would make it to their own 41 before the drive stalled.
On their next possession, the Lions faced fourth down and four at their own 45 – then took advantage of two straight pass interference calls on the way to the Silver Creek 23. Salem would make it to the 14 and needed only one yard to get a first down. But the Lions gave the ball back to Silver Creek after fumbling snaps on third and fourth down. The Dragons had possession as the first quarter ended with a scoreless tie.
Silver Creek’s offense continued to move the ball early in the second quarter — a 10-yard run by senior Heath Knight pushed the ball to the Dragons 45-yard line. But Silver Creek again couldn’t make it past midfield as yet another drive stalled.
With the Silver Creek offense struggling, its defense picked up the slack. On Salem’s next two possessions, the Dragons got an interception by junior Jake Lucas and a fumble recovery by junior Bryson Gatlin.
Gatlin was able to take the fumble recovery to the Salem 16-yard line late in the first half. On third-and-11 at the 17, quarterback Dylan Meyers hit sophomore Trey Schoen with a nine-yard pass that was two yards shy of a first down. The Dragons couldn’t convert when a botched snap on fourth down ended the Silver Creek scoring threat.
Turnovers, which had plagued Salem through the first half, hurt the Lions one more time before halftime. Quarterback Peyton Arthur tried to get the Lions some breathing room but his pass was picked off by senior Jonah Scott, who took the interception 25 yards for a Silver Creek touchdown with 2:09 left in the half.
Silver Creek led 6-0 at the break – giving no indication of the big plays by the Dragons offense that would take place in the second half.
The Dragons took the opening kickoff of the second half but an onside kick by Salem gave the Lions possession and momentum at the Silver Creek 35. Once again, the defense stepped up and Salem was pushed back nine yards from scrimmage before giving it up on downs.
This time, the offense took advantage. On third and 14, Meyers scrambled and hit Gatlin with a 23-yard pass to the Salem 37. On the next play, Meyers connected with a tightly covered Messer for a 36-yard pass to the one – that led to a one-yard touchdown run by junior Ben Landers. Jonathan McIntyre’s point after kick gave Silver Creek a 13-0 lead at the 8:51 mark of the third quarter.
On Salem’s ensuing possession, Silver Creek’s defense continued to keep the Lions offense boxed in. The Dragons offense took over and started to hit its stride.
On first and 10 at the Silver Creek 40, Messer went wide on a sweep and hit the corner untouched. From there he rambled down the sideline for a 60-yard touchdown run as the Dragons pulled away to a 20-0 lead with 6:29 left in the third.
“We were getting some match ups we liked,” said Papenhaus. “We thought we could go outside on them.”
As time ran out in the quarter, Salem finally made a long drive pay off with some points as Arthur hit Shane Mahuron with a touchdown pass at the 3:51 mark and the Dragons led 20-6 going into the fourth quarter.
On the first play of the fourth – on third down and 16 at the Salem 36, Meyers hit Heath Knight for a 36-yard touchdown pass to help make it 27-6 with 11:51 left in the game.
Salem would come right back with a touchdown pass by Arthur – this one to Jaxson Robbins to make it 27-12 with 9:27 remaining. Silver Creek put it away when Meyers scored on a nine-yard run with 2:45 left in the game.
Next up, Silver Creek (2-0, 2-0 in the conference) travels to Providence for a non-conference game at 7 p.m. on Friday.
