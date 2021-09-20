HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Streak-busters! Bulldogs end losing streak to East

Down! Set! Hut! Welcome back to the Southern Indiana Tuesday Morning Quarterback, where we look back at the news, notes and quotes from the local high school weekend that was, as well as look ahead at what’s to come.
There were plenty of cheers, and even some tears, on the New Albany sideline Friday night at Stafford Field.
But that’s what happens when you haven’t beaten a team in 19 years and haven’t won on its homefield in 24 years.
New Albany had plenty to celebrate after its 42-38 win at Columbus East, which put the Bulldogs in the driver’s seat in the Hoosier Hills Conference race.
“It was a good win for New Albany,” said New Albany head coach Steve Cooley, whose team snapped an 18-game losing streak to the Olympians. “It was a good win for our kids and our community and our coaches. It’s one of those things, ‘Hey when’s New Albany ever going to beat East?’ These kids weren’t alive the last time they beat Columbus East. They were happy after the game.”
“It means a lot to us,” junior linebacker Kaden Watson added. “It was a very emotional game. I saw some of the people crying about it because it’s been something that ain’t been done in awhile. But I’m glad we could break that streak that they had and come out on the field as winners.”
However, the Bulldogs (3-2, 3-0) had to overcome a 10-point second-half deficit to notch their first win over the Olympians since a 35-0 victory on Sept. 20, 2002 at Buerk Field.
“It was exciting,” Cooley said. “We only gave up three points in the second half. On defense, we made some adjustments at halftime and got the kids all on the same page, exactly where they needed to be. We made a few changes and we were fortunate. We came up with some big stops and our offense did what we’ve done all year. We had some big plays and we pounded them up front a little bit with the football. It was good.”
“We made a change at halftime for the linebackers to stay outside, because they always try to bounce it outside,” junior linebacker Dorien Weathers added. “And after that they couldn’t get any yards running the ball. Defense stepped up really big in the second half.”
Especially late in the game. Clinging to a 38-35 lead with a little over four minutes to play, East went for it on fourth down in its own territory. The Bulldogs stopped the Olympians, then drove in for the winning touchdown.
“The big piece of the puzzle was our defense stepped up and stopped the running game,” Cooley said. “Because they were nickel-and-diming us to death. They probably only threw the ball four or five times.”
One of those times came on the Olympians’ final play from scrimmage, which fell incomplete.
Then, the celebration was on for New Albany.
“It’s a lot of momentum for the rest of the season,” Weathers said. “We’ve got a big game next week against a really good team. We’ve got to keep moving forward.”
However, Cooley knows the program’s first HHC title since 2002 won’t come easily.
After this Friday’s non-conference game against Bloomington North, the Bulldogs sandwich home rivalry games against Jeffersonville and Floyd Central around a trip to Seymour.
“Our schedule doesn’t get any easier,” Cooley said. “We’re trying to take it one week at a time, one game at a time. Bloomington North’s our next opponent. ... Then we’ve got Jeff and Seymour and Floyd. We’ve got to finish strong, but we’ve got to stay healthy and keep getting better.”
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Jaron Almeciga, Charlestown
The senior all-purpose player accounted for 111 all-purpose yards (98 in kickoff returns, 8 receiving and 5 rushing) and 19 points in the Pirates' 37-21 victory over visiting Providence on Friday night.
He scored two touchdowns, one on a short run and the other on a long kickoff return; kicked one field goal and four point-after touchdowns.
Almeciga also punted seven times for 271 yards (38.7 per boot).
GAME BALLS
Terrence Bonner (Charlestown): The sophomore had six total tackles, including one for loss, and two interceptions in the victory over the Pioneers.
Alex Harden (Charlestown): The junior middle linebacker tallied nine total tackles, including one quarterback sack, in the Pirates’ win over Providence.
Robert Lamar (Clarksville): The junior ran 21 times for 132 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown run, during the Generals’ 48-13 loss to Salem.
LaShun Mays Jr. (Silver Creek): The junior ran 16 times for 164 yards (10.3 per carry) and three touchdowns in the Dragons’ 40-28 win at Scottsburg on Friday night.
Tristan Robertson (Floyd Central): The sophomore quarterback threw three second-half touchdowns to help the Highlanders rally for a 20-13 win at Jeffersonville on Friday night.
Myles Rountree (Silver Creek): The senior tight end had three catches for 90 yards and a touchdown in the win at Scottsburg.
Trey Schoen (Silver Creek): The senior ran nine times for 100 yards (11.1 per carry) and two TDs in Creek’s win.
Derell Simmons (New Albany): The senior quarterback threw a couple of TD passes in the Bulldogs’ big win at East.
Kyondre Winford (New Albany): The senior running back had a touchdown run and also returned a kickoff for a TD in the ‘Dogs’ long-awaited win over the Olympians.
WEEK 6 LOOK-AHEAD
Scottsburg (4-1, 2-1) at Charlestown (3-2, 1-2), 7 p.m.: The Pirates will try for their fourth straight win when they host the Warriors, who are coming off a 40-28 loss to Silver Creek.
Floyd Central (1-4, 1-0) at Columbus East (1-4, 1-2), 7 p.m.: The Highlanders try to carry over the momentum from their win at Jeff when they visit the Olympians, who are off to their worst start since 2002.
Jeffersonville (1-3) at Silver Creek (3-1), 7 p.m.: The Red Devils, who have lost three straight since their season-opening win, look to get off the schneid when they visit the Dragons, who are coming off a nice win at Scottsburg.
Bloomington North (4-1) at New Albany (3-2), 7 p.m.: The Bulldogs, who have won three straight, will try to keep their mojo going when they host the Cougars, whose lone loss was to Bloomington South (which beat New Albany 50-20 back on Aug. 20).
Louisville Holy Cross (3-2) at Providence (2-3), 7 p.m.: The Pioneers try to bounce back from their loss at Charlestown when they host the Cougars from across the river.
Rock Creek (1-3) at West Washington (1-2), 7 p.m.: The Lions look to rebound from consecutive losses when they visit the Senators, who have also dropped back-to-back games.
Clarksville (1-4) at Perry Central (4-1), 7:30 p.m.: The Generals try to end their three-game skid when they visit the Commodores, who have won four straight since losing their season-opener at Tell City.