HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Takeaways from Week 1

Down! Set! Hut! Welcome back to the Southern Indiana Tuesday Morning Quarterback, where we look back at the news, notes and quotes from the local high school weekend that was, as well as look ahead at what’s to come.
The 2021 season kicked off for six of our local teams last Friday night. Today, we’ll look at a trio of takeaways from games involving schools from Clark and Floyd counties.
1. SILVER CREEK IS STILL GOOD
The Dragons lost several key contributors off of the team that went undefeated in the regular season and captured the program’s first Mid-Southern Conference title last year.
Silver Creek, though, didn’t seem like it missed a beat in its 39-14 victory over Charlestown in the Battle of 403. The Dragons rolled up 514 of total offense and averaged 9.7 yards per play.
2. TREY SCHOEN IS ALWAYS A THREAT
Trey Schoen is a threat to score just about every time he touches the football.
The Silver Creek senior touched the pigskin 13 times against the Pirates and scored four touchdowns (for those without a calculator that equals out to 30.8 percent of the times Schoen touched the ball he found paydirt). He finished the game with 11 rushes for 226 yards and three TDs while hauling in a pair of passes for 84 and another score.
Schoen’s performance produced this beauty of a quote from Dragons head coach Dave Papenhaus after the game.
“...maybe they should change (Highway) 403 to Schoen Way,” the coach quipped.
3. NEW ALBANY WILL BE OK
In spite of a 30-point loss in their season-opener the Bulldogs, who entered this season with sectional title aspirations, will be OK. Bloomington South, which beat New Albany 50-20 last Friday night, was an extremely difficult opening opponent. The Panthers could be one of the top teams in Class 5A when all is said and done this season. The Bulldogs just can’t let the sting of the loss linger into this week.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
This one is a no-brainer, it’s Schoen.
GAME BALLS
Morgan Capps (Clarksville): The junior wide receiver-defensive back had four catches for 114 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown grab, in the Generals’ 39-27 loss to Scottsburg. On defense, he tallied five total tackles, including one for loss.
Ross Hofele (Silver Creek): The busiest man on the football field Friday night in Sellersburg may have been Hofele, Silver Creek’s athletic trainer. Especially in the second half, Hofele was on the field seemingly after every down as players from both teams battled cramping.
Robert Lamar (Clarksville): The junior running back-linebacker ran 21 times for 186 yards and three touchdowns in the Generals’ season-opening loss at Scottsburg. On defense, Lamar recorded a team-high seven tackles.
Mike Lowery (Silver Creek): The senior running back-linebacker had a tide-turning interception on Charlestown’s first drive of the second half as the Pirates tried for the potential tying TD.
Thomas Lynch (Providence): The sophomore had 112 all-purpose yards — 32 rushing, 59 receiving and 21 in kick returns — in the Pioneers’ 48-7 loss at Bardstown (Ky.) Bethlehem.
LaShun Mays Jr. (Silver Creek): The junior RB ran 15 times for 151 yards and one TD in the Dragons’ win.
WEEK 2 LOOK-AHEAD
Brownstown Central (1-0, 1-0) at Charlestown (0-1, 0-1), 7 p.m.: The Pirates try to bounce back from their loss to Silver Creek against the Braves, who opened their season with a 43-6 clobbering of Corydon Central.
Clarksville (0-1) at West Washington (0-1), 7 p.m.: The Generals look to rebound from their loss at Scottsburg against the Senators, who edged Eastern 20-16 in their opener.
Louisville DuPont Manual (1-0) at Floyd Central (0-1), 7 p.m.: One week after losing 49-0 to the top team in Kentucky, the Highlanders face another one of the Bluegrass State’s best squads.
Rock Creek (0-0) at Providence (0-1), 7 p.m.: The Lions and Pioneers meet for the first time. Each hopes to get their first win.
Seymour (0-1) at Jeffersonville (0-0), 7 p.m.: The Red Devils try to carry over the momentum of last year’s sectional-title campaign when they host the Owls, who lost by 30 (56-26) at South Dearborn in their opener.
Silver Creek (1-0, 1-0) at Salem (1-0, 1-0), 7 p.m.: The Dragons look for their 12th consecutive regular-season win when they visit the Lions, who played them very tough last year in a 27-8 Creek win.
Gibson Southern (1-0) at New Albany (0-1), 7:30 p.m.: The Bulldogs’ difficult early-season schedule continues when they host the Titans, one of the top teams in 3A, who are led by Purdue QB commit Brady Allen.